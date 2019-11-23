FREDERICK — After heading into the season expecting to see little playing time as the backup to senior Asa Williams, a Howard University recruit, North Point junior quarterback Tedros Gleaton would eventually take all of the snaps for the Eagles when Williams was sidelined before the season opener after suffering an off-field arm injury.
Friday evening in North Point's 35-28 setback at Linganore High School, Gleaton actually accounted for all four Eagles touchdowns in a losing cause. While Linganore (11-1 overall) advanced to host Mervo of Baltimore County (12-0) in this week's 3A state semifinals, North Point (9-3) saw its 2019 season come to a close despite Gleaton's four-score performance.
"I thought we all played hard the whole game," Gleaton said. "We played hard to the end. I was proud of my teammates. I give Asa a lot of credit for his support all season. He helped me to get better and he stayed behind me all season."
After Linganore's second drive of the game ended deep in North Point territory, its next ended in disastrous fashion as the Lancers fumbled and North Point took over inside the 5-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Gleaton ended the scoreless deadlock with a 4-yard run and Christopher Hernandez added the extra point to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter.
Linganore drew even midway through the second quarter when the Lancers went 80 yards in just five plays, featuring a 45-yard pass from quarterback Joey Bruschia to fullback Nick Vance. Two plays later, it was Xander McClure who found the end zone from 18 yards out and kicker Tyler Scott added the extra point that tied the game at 7 with seven minutes left in the half.
North Point responded immediately, however, as Gleaton led the Eagles for 48 yards in just five plays. After Carlos Carson returned the ensuing kickoff into Linganore territory, Gleaton connected with Kroy Myers for 17 yards, hit Christian Homer for 23 more, then capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Hernandez's second point-after gave the visitors a 14-7 lead with 5 minutes 35 seconds left in the half.
Linganore countered by going 78 yards in nine plays, seven of them runs from McClure and the Eagles picked up 15 yards on a personal foul penalty. McClure did ample damage on the ground for the Lancers during the contest, but his second score came through the air when he connected with Johan Samayoa on a 39-yard strike that trimmed the deficit to 14-13 heading to the intermission.
"He's a special player," Linganore coach Rick Conner said of McClure. "It's been a blast so far. We get to practice on Monday and we always look forward to that. We also have practice on Thanksgiving morning, which means we have another playoff game. I want to give North Point a lot of credit. They're a talented team with great coaches and they're a very classy group."
Conner would have plenty of reasons to praise McClure for his performance in the second half as well. Linganore opened the third quarter by going 70 yards in nine plays for its first lead of the contest. McClure carried five times for 29 yards on the drive, but it was offensive lineman Scott Hummel who scored when he recovered Brady Domroe's fumble in the end zone, making it 21-14.
North Point then had another long drive, although this one failed to generate any points. Gleaton ran once for 21 yards and completed 1 of 4 passes for seven yards, but on fourth down from the Lancers' 11 his last pass of the drive was intercepted by Ryan Barthlow in the end zone for a touchback.
Gleaton made amends on the Eagles' next possession. Corey Johnson ran four times for 44 yards and Michael Craig ran twice for 17 more. Then after Johnson was stuffed twice near the goal line, it was Gleaton who found himself on the receiving end of an 8-yard touchdown toss from LaSalle Rose Jr. on a daring, fourth-down play that tied the game at 21 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Lignanore came back down the field immediately as the Lancers went 62 yards in 10 plays. McClure was again the central focus of the Lancers' ground game on the drive, carrying seven times for 50 yards. He scored from 11 yards out to give the hosts a 28-21 lead with exactly eight minutes remaining.
North Point responded with another scoring drive of its own, sparked by another trick play. On fourth down and 4 near midfield, punter Kroy Myers rolled to his right then headed up field and gained 20 yards to keep the drive alive. Gleaton ran twice for 33 yards, scoring from 11 yards out and another Hernandez extra point tied the game again at 28 with 5:18 remaining.
"We gave Kroy the green light on that play if he saw something," North Point coach Tom Petre said. "He rolled out to that side and saw an opening and just kept going. In the end, they got a few more stops than we did and just made a few more plays than we did. I thought Teddy [Gleaton] did a great job for us all season. He wasn't expected to take any snaps then he played every game for us at quarterback."
Linganore then responded with the game's biggest play on its next possession. On the first play from scrimmage, McClure found a huge hole and scampered 46 yards down to the Eagles' 10. Linganore plowed closer with each run, then Domroe atoned for his earlier fumble when he went off left tackle from one yard out to give the Lancers a 35-28 lead with 2:16 remaining.
Carson returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and Gleaton rushed for 18 yards on first down, but the Eagles could not get much further.
Gleaton carried twice more for a total of three yards, but he also fired a pair of incomplete passes, the last of which came on fourth down and ended the Eagles' hopes for extending the season for another week.