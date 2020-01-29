It was a tale of two halves for North Point’s girls basketball team on Monday night.
Not that the average person would have necessarily noticed it, as the Eagles held the visiting Huntingtown Hurricanes to single digits in each of the first two quarters and built a commanding 15-point lead by the half.
But the first half was filled with missed shots from high-percentage areas and, in the mind of North Point head coach Mike Serpone, the intensity just was not where it needed to be, not for a team with a reputation like the Eagles.
The second half was a different story. The Eagles outscored their guests 19-2 in the third quarter on the way to what ended a 62-22 triumph in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover matchup. North Point extended its win streak to a season-high four games with the victory.
North Point (8-7 overall) scored the game’s first six points and never trailed. But after Arriyana Bracero and Heidi Torre combined to lead the Hurricanes on a 5-2 run, the visitors pulled to within 8-5 in the latter stages of the first quarter.
It was never so good again for Huntingtown (9-6), which was playing without the services of a couple of its players. North Point answered the Hurricanes’ small surge with a Analecia Hawkins three-pointer, which was followed by a pair of Ki’Asia Smith free throws. The Eagles held a 13-6 advantage at the end of a quarter and the rout was on after scoring the first five points of the second period. It didn’t mean the team was necessarily playing up to its capabilities, though.
“I was not happy with the first half,” Serpone said. “I know we had the lead, but it should have been more. It’s one of those things where we have to come out and execute from the start. Sometimes you have off days. I know Huntingtown was missing a few folks for various reasons, and you have to jump on that kind of stuff.
“Our intensity was lacking. We weren’t finishing on offense. We were missing shots on the offensive end, and they were easy shots. It wasn’t like we were missing NBA-range three-pointers. We missed several layups, and we have to finish those. On a close night that’s going to cost you.”
Trailing 27-12 at the break, Huntingtown did not score again until Amanda Merrell drained a shot with 2 minutes 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter. By that point North Point had already scored 15 points in the period, eventually leading 46-14 by quarter’s end.
The Hurricanes, who were led by Bracero’s nine-point effort, managed to score eight points in the final quarter but were still doubled up by North Point. The loss was the third straight for Huntingtown, which prior to starting the losing streak against Great Mills on Jan. 22 had won five in a row. Set to travel to La Plata today for a 5 p.m. tip-off, the team will look to right the ship.
“This one had we had our team intact the way it normally is I think it would have been a completely different game,” Huntingtown head coach Jennifer Shoup said. “Not to take anything away from them, but it would have been a different game. And you cannot win a game with 31, 35 and 40 turnovers and a lack a discipline on offense. That’s what we’ve run into right now.
“But sometimes you get that midseason slump and hopefully we’ll bounce out of it and be back on track for La Plata and Patuxent and finish the season strong.”
Eleven different players found their way onto the scoresheet for North Point, paced by Natalie Johnson’s 17-point night. Hawkins added eight, while Davia Jenifer and Smith each scored seven. And over the final 16 minutes of the game, the Eagles collectively showed what they can be.
“The second half was much better,” Serpone said. “I thought the intensity was good. We executed. We did a good job with our defense. [Bracero] is a heck of a ballplayer. ... In the second half, we did a good job of not letting her do anything.”
Next up for the Eagles is a visit from St. Charles, scheduled for 6:30 tonight. Generally the bar within the SMAC through recent seasons as well as a regular factor in the deeper reaches of the postseason, North Point’s record is not exactly pretty at this stage of the season, with Monday night’s win pushing the team just a game over the .500 mark. The record can be a tad deceiving, however, as the Eagles have played a schedule filled with challenging nonconference opponents that would figure to have the team in fighting shape by the end of the regular season.
“I try to make sure they don’t get caught up in the record,” Serpone said of his team. “We don’t need to be undefeated to be good. Our reputation gets us out to go places. We were in the top bracket at the Title IX [tournament]. ... We’ve played some tough teams. They’ve handled it really well. You can tell where it’s paid off, taking some of those lumps early. It’s definitely paid off in the way we’ve been playing. I just wish we’d play the way we did in the second half tonight for the whole game. If we do that, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
