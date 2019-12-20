After a strong first quarter, the North Point Eagles were able to cruise to a road win at Northern in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game on Wednesday night.
“It was an OK performance,” Eagles head coach Mike Serpone said. “It took us a couple of minutes to get moving. Our intensity picked up toward the end of the first quarter and second quarter.”
After leading 5-4 almost midway into the opening quarter, North Point (2-2 overall) ended the quarter on a 17-0 scoring run to take a 22-4 edge into the second.
“North Point is very good, and we are very inexperienced,” Northern head coach Brad Kingsbury said, whose team’s next scheduled SMAC action is at Great Mills at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Northern (2-4) did not score a field goal in the second quarter, but was able to get to the foul line 11 times and convert on five of them. Both teams combined to score just 13 points in the frame with the hosts putting up five, all from the foul line, and the Eagles adding eight to their total to lead 30-9 at the half.
“We have to get better in the half-court,” Serpone said. “There was a noticeable drop-off from 22 points at the end of the first and in the second quarter we scored eight points because we had to set up more half-court. We have to get better in the half-court, but we will work on it.”
In the third quarter, Patriots junior Camryn Beaver scored all eight points for the hosts, including knocking down two three-pointers. Beaver’s first triple of the frame came with 6 minutes 17 seconds left to play ended a field goal drought for Northern of roughly 10 minutes. With just less than five seconds left until the final quarter of play, Serpone called a timeout with the Eagles set to inbound the ball around the Patriots’ basket to try and set up a play to execute.
“We do it in practice every now and then where we’ll call timeouts and we’ll execute something with the clock running down,” Serpone said. “We got a pocketful of plays, and they are used in special situations. I think it was 4.9 [seconds left in the third quarter] and we executed it perfectly with a little misdirection and got the exact shot that we wanted.”
Eagles sophomore Natalie Johnson was able to get off a three-point attempt in the corner at the end of the third quarter, but the shot missed as North Point carried a 41-17 advantage into the fourth.
Six different players from North Point and four different players from Northern scored points in the final quarter of play.
“Our girls gave a good effort, but North Point is tough,” Kingsbury said. “We will continue to work and have to get better.”
Beaver led the Patriots with 15 points and sophomore Rebecca Wright was the next highest scorer for Northern with four.
The Eagles were led by a game-high 22 points from Johnson, which included three triples. Sophomore Analecia Hawkins also finished in double figures for North Point with 14 points.
Despite having just two seniors on a 13-player roster, Serpone is hopeful his team can continue to improve this season and not use youth as an excuse.
“I think some of them need to grow up fast. The youth thing is an excuse. I know today we started three sophomores and a freshman. We have young guys, but several of them have varsity experience. People keep telling us we are young, and it is hard to fight that from outside. I think our biggest battle right now is fighting that and making sure that these guys don’t use that as an excuse because people say you are young.”
North Point is slated to compete in the National Title IX Classic at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. with three games in four days beginning Dec. 27.
“We are looking forward to competing in the Title IX Classic,” Serpone said.
Twitter: @johnniswander2