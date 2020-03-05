Great Mills entered Wednesday’s Class 3A South Region I championship game versus North Point hoping for a different result from the last time the two girls basketball powerhouses faced off.
Last week, the Eagles topped the Hornets by three in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game at St. Charles High School, but on Wednesday it was the Hornets' turn to capture a championship over North Point.
“We knew going in [to tonight] that it was going to be a good game,” Great Mills senior guard Kyla Daniels said. “Our coach drew up a game plan and we all just followed and executed it to win the game.”
After leading by double digits for a majority of the first half, the top-seeded Hornets held off a North Point second-half rally to prevail by a final score of 42-36.
“We were able to jump up to a good lead in the first quarter and then go into halftime with a good lead,” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. “We knew North Point was coming back, and our girls did a good job. We turned the ball over and North Point’s pressure forced us into some of that, but when the score kept getting close we had a girl or two step up and make a big play.”
Great Mills (24-2 overall) advances to Friday’s state quarterfinals. Information on that contest was not available at press time.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” Daniels said. “We aren’t focused on the big picture right now. We have practice [Thursday] and we are just going to keep working to get better.”
The Hornets raced out to an early lead on the second-seeded Eagles (18-8) after starting the game on a 9-0 scoring run with 5 minutes 24 seconds left in the opening frame.
Junior Arlia Saxon drew the start for Great Mills for an injured Toyin Allen as Wood noted that other players had to step up to fill the void from missing one of its seniors.
“Toyin does everything for us, so we just had to have a combination of girls step up,” Wood said. “Arlia, Leaire [Livingston] and Camille [Witherspoon] all stepped up and did the best they could to help us be able to pull off the win. We wish Toyin was here and we wish her a speedy recovery.”
North Point made two field goals in the first quarter and trailed 16-5 heading into the second. Daniels hit a three-pointer after catching an inbounds pass with 0.4 seconds left until halftime to give the hosts a 23-12 edge at the break.
In the third quarter, North Point made a comeback. Great Mills led 25-12 in the opening minute of the third on a bucket from Saxon, but the Eagles pulled to within seven, trailing 27-20, on a triple from sophomore Analecia Hawkins.
A putback layup on an offensive rebound by sophomore Tayloni Ricks capped off a 9-0 run for North Point as the visitors trailed 27-26 with 2:00 left in the third quarter. The Hornets led 29-27 heading to the fourth after being outscored by nine points in the third.
Hawkins tied the game on a layup with 7:40 left to play, but the Eagles were never able to capture the lead.
“I told coach Wood, ‘Credit to your kids. They came out here and wanted it more. They played harder, out-executed and out-hustled.’ [Great Mills] didn’t do anything that we hadn’t seen before,” North Point head coach Mike Serpone said. “They came out in the box-and-one [defense] and we practiced that. It’s not like we don’t know what’s going on, and we froze. That’s on us, simple as that.”
The Eagles pulled to within two points on a bucket from senior Davia Jenifer with 4:05 left, trailing 35-33, before Hornets senior Alaina Bernich hit a stepback three.
“When [Alaina] hit that three I don’t even know what I was thinking, but it was a huge shot,” Daniels said.
Bernich’s second triple of the night pushed the Hornets' lead to 38-33 with 2:55 left to play and North Point was never able to trim its deficit to below five points after that shot.
“[Alaina] has the green light and I don’t know that she had as many three-point attempts tonight as she normally does, but she hit it when it counted,” Wood said. “There is no one else I’d rather have shoot that ball.”
The Hornets hit a handful of free throws in the closing minute and held on for the six-point victory to capture the region title.
Daniels finished with a game-high 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Sophomore Nakeya Hall scored 13 points and Bernich added seven.
Hawkins finished with 12 to lead the Eagles, Jenifer added nine and sophomore Natalie Johnson chipped in with six.
“I told our young kids to look at the score out there and let this sink in. It's got to hurt,” Serpone said. “I get tired of people saying we are young. We have six sophomores on varsity, so you are a seasoned vet at this point. Congrats to Great Mills, and we will get back to work.”
Serpone will return a majority of his players next season as only two players were seniors this year.
“Our seniors are great kids. Davia transferred in from Capital Christian as a sophomore. She’s a great kid. We thought she wasn’t going to be a great fit at first and she ended up being one of our best players,” Serpone said. “Zakiya [Parker-Vance] is a four-year kid and hustles out on the defensive end. We didn’t even know how much she would play this year and she ended up in the starting lineup because she busted her butt on the defensive end.”