After watching his team struggle through a sluggish start, North Point High School head girls basketball coach Mike Serpone witnessed his Eagles deliver a superb defensive effort in the second half en route to a 48-36 victory over visiting Chopticon in a Class 3A South Region I semifinal game on Monday night.
North Point (17-7 overall), the second seed in the region, advanced to play at top-seeded Great Mills in the region final at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Hornets easily disposed of fifth-seeded Huntingtown, 70-33, in another semifinal contest to set up a rematch of last week's SMAC Championship game won by the Eagles, 55-52.
Chopticon (16-8), the third seed, which defeated sixth-seeded St. Charles, 49-39, in the quarterfinals on Friday, saw its season come to an end on Monday night.
The Braves scored the game's first two buckets less than 30 seconds apart on layups from Darcy White and Caleigh Bergling and eventually the Braves stretched the lead to 10-0 on a three-point field goal by Bergling with 4 minutes 10 seconds left in the first quarter. North Point finally got on the board when sophomore Natalie Johnson (game-high 33 points) made a free throw with 2:34 left in the opening frame.
"It definitely was not the start we wanted," Serpone said. "We just came out flat for no reason. We turned the ball over too many times in the first quarter. I thought we finally started to settle down in the second quarter."
Chopticon led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter and the Braves pushed the lead to 22-8 midway through the second quarter when White and Bergling (team-high 12 points) each made a pair of free throws. But the momentum of the game shifted over the next two minutes when Chopticon players were whistled for offensive charges on three straight possessions and eventually two Braves starters fouled out, both, fittingly, while being called for charges.
"Our girls came in here and fought hard," Chopticon head coach Joe Cook said. "But once the fouls started to add up, our girls could not play aggressive. Our three seniors [Caitlyn Burch, Katelynn Perrotta and White] all played hard the whole season. I don't think anyone expected us to get this far. Beating St. Charles last week was a big win for us."
Chopticon led 26-20 at the intermission despite 17 points from Johnson, who was only 5 of 10 from the foul line in the first half.
North Point started the third quarter well and the Eagles drew even at 28 before buckets by Perrotta and Lilly Reynolds gave the visitors a 34-30 lead. Analecia Hawkins connected on a three-pointer to bring the Eagles within one at the end of the quarter.
As well as Chopticon had started and as poorly as North Point had began the game, the teams virtually traded roles in the fourth quarter.
North Point scored the first seven points in the period on two buckets inside from Johnson and another three-pointer from Hawkins. Burch connected on two free throws with 3:12 left to end the run, but the Braves would go the entire quarter without a bucket.
North Point countered with a three-pointer from Johnson and the Eagles closed out the game on an 8-0 run, completing a dominant second half in which they outscored the visitors, 28-10. Fouls and frustrations mounted on the Chopticon side as Cook picked up a technical foul amid several more offensive fouls called against Braves players, the last one of which ended the night for White.
"We held them to 10 points in the second half," Serpone said. "It's like I told the girls after the game, we needed that type of intensity to start the game."
"I think we just started playing with a little more confidence," Johnson said. "Once I started to make shots, my teammates started to get open and they made shots. Wednesday night is going to be tough. That's going to be a tough environment [at Great Mills]."
2A South final set
The 2A South Region I championship game will be an all Charles County affair.
Westlake (13-10), the top seed, will host the final after a 58-31 win over fourth-seeded Southern of Anne Arundel County. The Wolverines will take on second-seeded Lackey (7-15), which defeated third-seeded La Plata (6-15) 48-30 in another region semifinal on Monday night.
The region final is scheduled for 6:30 tonight.