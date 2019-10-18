Only four days after edging La Plata, 1-0, in a dramatic Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest last Friday evening, the North Point High School girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 victory over host St. Charles on Tuesday afternoon in a division game devoid of any drama.
North Point (9-2 overall, 5-0 SMAC Potomac) forged a 4-0 halftime lead then more than doubled that advantage in the second half as sophomore Nevaeh Mordecai scored three goals, Selah Calacan and Dejanae Hicks added two goals each and Jordan Felton and Renee Bunn had one tally apiece to lead the Eagles in their penultimate regular season contest.
Mordecai scored the only goal in the team’s 1-0 victory over La Plata last Friday evening with just over 10 minutes remaining in that contest. Tuesday’s game with the Spartans lacked the genuine intensity that was on display in the clash with the Warriors, but it proved a valuable lesson for Mordecai and her teammates.
“Last Friday’s game against La Plata was very intense,” Mordecai said. “It was a very, very hard game. Today, we didn’t really play well in the first half. I know, personally, I felt like I didn’t play my best in the first half. But we really picked it up in the second half.”
Felton, who added two assists in addition to scoring a goal against St. Charles, recalled the victory over La Plata in a similar light. North Point is slated to play in the SMAC championship game next week and Felton did not downplay the importance of finishing the season on a strong note.
“Today we were a little sluggish in the first half,” Felton said. “The game was not as intense as last week against La Plata. I don’t think we scored that night until there was maybe 10 minutes left. Today we passed the ball well, but we still needed to work on finishing. Next week’s SMAC championship game is going to be tough then we’re aiming to get the [Class 3A South] Region title.”
St. Charles goalkeeper Arica Jones stayed busy throughout the contest, making 12 saves and watching a number of shots by North Point attackers sail just wide or high of the target. Felton, Calacan and Mordecai each drilled one shot off the football crossbar and others were just wide of the target, but Spartans sophomore Briana Cusick was pleased with the team’s effort.
“We have been getting better all season,” said Cusick, whose long term plan is to play soccer for North Carolina State or the University of Maryland someday and also major in physical therapy. “We have a lot of younger players on the team who will be here for two more years together. It was also good to play against some of the girls that I grew up playing with.”
North Point scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of playing but needed nearly 15 more to push the lead to 4-0 when Felton recorded her first assist as Hicks scored. The Eagles then needed nearly 20 minutes to notch their first goal of the second half, but got three goals in a three-minute span with Felton and Bunn each recording an assist on consecutive goals by Mordecai.
St. Charles (1-10, 1-4) is scheduled to finish its regular season with a 5 p.m. contest today at McDonough.
