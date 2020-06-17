North Point graduate Garnes transfers from Navy to Wake Forest

After spending his freshman season at the U.S. Naval Academy and completing his plebe year in Annapolis, North Point High School graduate Chelen Garnes has transferred from Navy to Wake Forest University in North Carolina for the 2020-21 school year.
Garnes earned some playing time at Navy last fall, recording four solo tackles and 11 total tackles. He also recorded a pair of interceptions, one each against South Florida and Connecticut. The Midshipmen finished 11-2 in 2019 and are scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Notre Dame.
“I just thought that Wake Forest was going to be a better fit for me,” Garnes said. “Like Navy, they have a great football program and it’s a great academic school. But I really wasn’t into the military aspect of it. I think Wake Forest is going to be better for me in the long run and I switched my major to computer sciences since I love working with computers.”
North Point head football coach Tom Petre commended Garnes for his efforts during his playing days with the Eagles and supported his decision to transfer from Navy to Wake Forest. Over the past five years, Petre has sent several former players to NCAA Division-I programs and Garnes is among those who should get ample playing time with the Demon Deacons, who were 8-5 last season (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) and are scheduled to start the 2020 fall season at Old Dominion on Sept. 4.
“I don’t know all the details behind his move, but I think it will work out for the best for him,” Petre said. “He’s going into Wake Forest, which is a small school that is really academic oriented and he’s going to do well there. Their coaching staff is excellent. I think it’s going to be a good fit for him down there and he’ll be playing with [2020 North Point graduate] Caelen Carson, who will be a freshman this year.”
As a senior in 2017, Garnes played several key roles for the Eagles on offense. He carried 42 times for 476 yards and four touchdowns and he also caught 13 passes for 281 yards and three scores. One year earlier, he had 15 receptions for 334 yards and four touchdowns.
“Really, most of my life I was an offensive player,” Garnes said. “It really wasn’t until I got to North Point that they switched me to defense. But I had great coaches at North Point that had me focused on every play, coach Petre, coach Rucker, coach Crawford. They taught me a lot about life as much as about football.”
This fall, Garnes will head to Wake Forest as one of two incoming North Point graduates, joining 2020 Eagles alum and former defensive back, Carson. Garnes, who graduated two years ago and arrived at North Point two seasons before Carson, still recalls his early days in the secondary with his future Demon Deacons teammate.
“I remember when ‘Los’ (Carson) first came into North Point and I wanted to take him under my wings,” Garnes said. “I really watched him blossom the last two years that we had together at North Point. He’s like a little brother to me. I can’t wait to be teammates with him again at Wake Forest. We could be on the field together in the secondary a lot the next three years.”
