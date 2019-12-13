While none of the seniors who play for Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams were able to garner a state title this fall, many of them will gather for one final game at North Point High School on Saturday afternoon for the annual Chick-fil-A Challenge against their rivals from Prince George’s County.
After just completing his second season as the football coach at St. Charles High School, which recorded one of its more prominent wins this season when it prevailed in overtime at North Point, Spartans head coach and former Eagles assistant coach Patrick Orndoff will lead the SMAC All-Stars onto the field against their rivals from Prince George’s County on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“This is one of best times of the year,” Orndoff said. “You get to coach a lot of the players that you’ve been watching play for four years and you get to coach alongside some of the best coaches in SMAC. It’s exciting to see all of these guys coming together at the practices and knowing this is going to be their last high school football game.”
In addition to several of his own assistant coaches on the staff, Orndoff will also have Huntingtown head coach Paul Friel, Northern head coach Steve Crounse and current North Point defensive coach Mike Rucker, who won a 4A state title as Parkdale High School head coach nearly 20 years ago, as his assistants. Of all the SMAC squads, Huntingtown enjoyed the longest postseason run but saw its bid for a perfect season come to a halt against eventual 3A state champion Damascus in the state semifinals.
Huntingtown senior Clay Wargo, who is headed to Coastal Carolina University next fall for baseball, was selected as the SMAC football coaches as the league’s top defensive player for 2019, while Spartans quarterback Klayton Batten was named the top offensive player. Batten missed Wednesday’s practice to play for the boys basketball team in a contest at Chopticon, but Wargo was on hand.
“It’s an honor to be chosen for a game like this one,” Wargo said. “Anytime you can play in a game like this it’s really special. This whole season was just the best one ever. We had a great season. Knowing this is going to be my last high school football game and it is also an All-Star game is really special.”
North Point senior Myles Rucker not only appreciated being selected for the team but also looked forward to having one final week of practice and one last chance to compete on the same field where he has played for four seasons. Rucker is still considering a handful of college offers, most of them at schools in the Mid-Atlantic region, but his thoughts of committing are secondary to Saturday’s outing.
“I can’t wait,” Rucker said of his final high school game. “I just want to go out there and make as many plays as possible. I really don’t want to go too far away for school, but I definitely want to keep playing. Being able to play in the All-Star game on Saturday means a lot.”
Leonardtown may have endured a winless season in 2019, but senior Cole Eible is looking forward to Saturday’s contest. Eible spent much of his youth and his first three years of high school in Connecticut before his family relocated to St. Mary’s County this summer. Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Challenge will give him one final time to shine on the gridiron.
“It was definitely an honor to be selected,” said Eible, who is considering playing boys lacrosse for the school in the spring. “Anytime you get chosen to play in an All-Star game it’s an honor. It’s even more special for me because they didn’t have anything like this in Connecticut.”
Knowing that this will be the final high school football game for the numerous SMAC seniors chosen, Orndoff noted that most of the planning has centered around highlighting the strengths of each of the individual players, many of whom remain uncommitted to colleges next fall.
“We really didn’t focus too much on schemes,” Orndoff said. “We want to put each player in the best position possible to show off his skills. There will be a lot of college coaches there watching and a lot of these kids have still not decided where they want to play next season. So this game could give them a chance to show the college coaches what they bring to the table.”
