The first few minutes of Monday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls soccer championship game could not have gone much better for Leonardtown, as the Raiders controlled the bulk of the play and took the early 1-0 lead on Brooke Henderson’s goal barely six minutes in.
But everything changed just a couple minutes after that initial tally, as Leonardtown goalkeeper Hannah Bello and North Point’s Neveah Mordeci collided chasing after a loose ball at the end of the box. Bello was injured on the play, while North Point was awarded a penalty kick which the Eagles’ Jordan Felton converted to knot the score at 1.
But the Raiders persevered, and finally overcame the Eagles just less than three minutes into overtime when Julianna Schilling took a pass from Alyssa Russell and buried her shot in the net to clinch the conference championship for the Raiders by a 2-1 count.
“I got a good pass from [Russell] and I was in the moment,” said Schilling, a sophomore. “I had to take the opportunity to win this for me and all my best friends. ... It feels good. They’re a really good opponent and it was a tough game. We played them earlier in the season, but we just battled our hearts out.”
Leonardtown (11-3-1 overall), which won the SMAC Chesapeake Division with a perfect 6-0 mark in division play, opened its season at North Point (10-3) on Sept. 10 and left on the downside of a 2-1 decision against the Eagles, who had finished atop the SMAC Potomac Division standings. The rematch allowed the Raiders the opportunity to avenge the loss and play for the conference crown.
“We were all pretty excited coming back to play them again,” Leonardtown senior Claire Broadhead said. “We all really wanted the victory. Just showing all of our hearts out on the field, it was a true victory tonight.”
The Raiders had to ride a bit of a rollercoaster, given the events early in the game.
“We had a good start. Then it was devastating to have our goalkeeper injured and in so much pain,” Leonardtown head coach Jennifer Henderson said. “It’s hard to bounce back from, and then for them to be awarded a penalty kick on that is just heartbreaking.
“The girls fought through. They kept fighting throughout the game. I thought we controlled more of the play, more of the possession. They really didn’t have too many shots on us. It was a great game from start to finish. It was very intense. North Point played very well. It was good competition.”
Central to the ultimately successful effort was the defensive performance Leonardtown delivered, according to Henderson.
“They really didn’t allow many shots,” she said. “That was big, being able to limit [Felton’s] shots. ... Keys to good teams are having a strong defense. Our girls did a nice job.”
Now moving on to the postseason, North Point earned the No. 2 seed in Region I of the 3A South Region. The Eagles will see their first action in the region semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday, hosting the winner of a region quarterfinal game between third-seeded Northern, which is the defending 3A state champion, and sixth-seeded St. Charles.
“I thought the game was an amazing match played by both sides which both teams gave their all plus another 150%,” North Point head coach Kiante Webb said. “I give much respect to the Leonardtown girls soccer team and wish them the best of luck in the playoffs.
“I’m very proud of my ladies dealing with all the adversity and injuries. This is a special group that has shown the state who they are and that they will be a big problem for seasons to come.”
Leonardtown is the No. 2 seed in Region II of the extremely challenging 4A East Region, and will host third-seeded Severna Park of Anne Arundel County in the region semifinal round later this week.
“I think we’re all going to need to keep stepping it up, keep showing our hearts,” Broadhead said. “Even in the first game of the playoffs. We need to keep stepping up each game and work together and have trust in each other.”
