COLLEGE PARK — Swimmers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference arrived at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center on Saturday morning with hopes of capping the winter season with their fair share of medals at the Class 4A-3A state swim championships, but those proved to be difficult to attain at the meet typically dominated by swimmers from Montgomery County pools.
Points and medals were a genuinely rare commodity among SMAC teams. When the dust settled in the girls standings, teams from Montgomery County occupied the top 13 spots while none of the SMAC squads scored a single point. On the boys side, teams from Montgomery County also took the top 13 spots, while Leonardtown (18), Great Mills (8) and North Point (6) were 19th, 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Leonardtown senior Zach Claus capped his swimming career with the Raiders by placing seventh in the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.89). Claus swam the anchor leg of the 200 freestyle relay with sophomores Ben Harms and Jimmy Wojtowicz that was 17th (1:33.90) and the first leg of the 400 free relay with Wojtowicz, junior Liam Smith and senior Alex Konecny that placed 14th (3:27.40), but was best among the four SMAC teams that qualified for that event.
“I was just hoping to score points for my team and do as well as I could,” said Claus, who is heading to the Rochester Institute of Technology this fall to swim and major in engineering. “We left real early this morning to get here on time, so taking that into consideration I thought we did really well. This team was almost like being part of a family. I’m going to miss the camaraderie.”
Great Mills juniors Zachary Davis and Benjamin White, senior Bradley Beall and sophomore Nolan Willey combined to place 18th in the 200 medley relay (1:49.05). Later, White, Davis, Willey and freshman Joseph Davis were 15th in the 200 free relay (1:33.52), while Beall, White, Zachary Davis and Joseph Davis placed 15th in the 400 free relay (3:28.41).
North Point seniors Liam Perella and Mikel Reyes and juniors Robert Polk and Joey Papagno combined for 16th in the 200 medley relay (1:47.20), then Perrella, Papagno, Polk and senior Kristof Lile were 18th in the 200 free relay (1:34.67) and later Reyes, Lile, Polk and sophomore Isaiah Diggs combined to place 21st in the 400 free relay (3:39.40).
In girls, Leonardtown sophomore Lauren McCloskey finished 24th in the 100 backstroke (1:04.46) and joined sophomore Leanna Connolly and juniors Nelle Ray and Sam Hotz on the 200 medley relay (1:57.67) which placed 18th. Later, Ray, Hotz, sophomore Amaya Duke and freshman Gabrielle Bonds were 20th in the 200 free relay (1:45.82) and the Raiders’ quartet of freshman Caroline Allred, senior Laura Scott, Duke and Bonds were 17th in the 400 free relay (3:57.15).
“It was really exciting having all of my teammates cheering for me when I dove into the pool,” Bonds said of her anchor effort in the 400 free relay. “Being the anchor for that event was so exciting. We came in here and had so much fun. This was a great freshman year being a part of this team.”
Great Mills sophomore Sophie Chan and Savannah Raley and juniors Jolie Ganzell and Kaitlyn Zhou combined for 17th in the 200 free relay (1:45.50). The Huntingtown quartet of junior Alivia Rogers, freshman Jadyn Atkins and sophomores Gabrielle Schmidt and Emma Biehn combined for 18th in the 400 free relay (3:57.92).
