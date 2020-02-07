As the first week of February nears a close, wrestlers in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference know that postseason tournaments are right around the corner.
For Leonardtown senior Joe Stanalonis, postseason goals start with getting better each day at practice.
“We want to continue to get better everyday. My goal right now is to win a SMAC title and then to go as far as I can in the regional tournament and states,” Stanalonis said.
On Tuesday, the Leonardtown Raiders took care of business in a SMAC dual match versus the visiting North Point Eagles with a 54-24 win.
“Today was a good match,” Stanalonis said. “We still need to work on some things and continue to get better everyday as a team.”
The Raiders (23-5 overall) began the match with three consecutive pins. Brian Bieshelt started the match off for the hosts with a pin over North Point’s Alex Villanueva just 35 seconds into the 138-pound bout.
Finn Eskeland (145 pounds) and Travis Chism (152) followed suit and each earned a victory via the pin to grant Leonardtown an early 18-0 edge.
North Point (15-12) earned its first team points of the match at 160 when Mark Rodgers pinned Zach Connolly of Leonardtown just 19 seconds into the bout. The Eagles trailed 18-6.
Leonardtown was able to lengthen its lead with three consecutive victories in the following three bouts.
At 170, Gannon Brooks pinned North Point’s James Russell in the third period after a roughly five-minute battle on the mats. The Raiders picked up a second-period pin victory at 182 from Alex Evans and Leonardtown sophomore Aidan Gamble capped off the third straight victory for the hosts with a forfeit win at 195.
North Point’s Jordan Mack and Leonardtown’s Scott Price had to go into overtime to decide the winner at 220 after Price picked up two points at the third-period buzzer to extend the bout.
In overtime, Mack was able to pin Price as the Eagles claimed their second victory of the night and trailed the hosts 36-12.
The two teams split the final six bouts, with each team winning three straight.
Stanalonis (285) and Nate Herrera (113) each picked up forfeit victories for the Raiders. Sandwiched between the two forfeits, Leonardtown's Blake Simonds earned a pin over Sophia Gerstman of North Point at 106.
“I’m proud of this whole team,” Raiders head coach Dave Cummins said. “They are a nice bunch of kids.”
The Eagles went on to win the final three bouts. At 120, Connor Huff defeated Leonardtown’s Matthew Oh by a final score of 5-1. Kadesh Pace toughed out a victory at 126 for the visitors with a 3-2 decision over Brandon Oh. The match ended as Aiden Rivenburg earned a win over Leonardtown’s Sean Vosburgh at 132 after Vosburgh was defaulted for an illegal takedown maneuver.
“We will just try to get better and worry about getting better for the individual tournaments,” North Point head coach Willie Leonard said.
Both teams were slated to be in action on Thursday to close out the regular season, then postseason action kicks off with region duals tournaments on Wednesday.