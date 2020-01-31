Leaving Tuesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-match at Northern High School, North Point’s Aiden Rivenburg could not wipe the smile off of his face when discussing how proud he was of the team’s effort on the road.
“Tonight was a really big win for the team [over Northern],” Rivenburg said. “To come here, away from home, and win two matches, I just feel really great about it.”
The Eagles were able to to prevail victorious by a final score of 39-33 over Northern and 77-0 over St. Charles to earn the sweep.
“If I lose, I know I’m going to sit on the bench and cheer my team on,” Rivenburg said. “That’s all I care about is us coming together as one, and not about who loses or if we lose as a team. I just want us to be our best team. I feel like we have a really good shot at winning SMAC this year.”
In the final match of the night, North Point and Northern battled back-and-forth for the lead.
Rivenburg granted the Eagles an early 3-0 edge after defeating Fynn Yankanich by a final score of 7-4 at 132 pounds.
“In my individual match [versus Northern], beforehand I was walking up and down the gym and I felt locked in,” Rivenburg said. “I knew when I hit the mat I was going to win, and that we as a team could get it done.”
Northern took the next two matches with a pin from Owen Andriani (138) and a forfeit from Angel Fetters (145) to lead 12-3.
North Point battled back to regain the lead at 15-12 on pins from Gavin Phillips (152) and Mark Rodgers (160).
The Patriots took the next three bouts on pins from Gavin Whittington (170) and Vinnie Zanelotti (195) to go along with a 5-0 decision win for Ty Fleming (182) to lead 27-15.
The Eagles knotted up the score at 27 with forfeit wins from Jordan Mack (220) and Andrew Bethea (285).
Northern’s Dylan Montgomery accounted for the final team points scored for the Patriots with a first-period pin over Sophia Gerstman at 106.
“There are still areas for us to work on, like smart wrestling is the main thing,” Montgomery said. “Just for us not getting into bad situations, but then knowing how to get out of them.”
North Point won the final three bouts with victories from Kielin Huff (113), Connor Huff (120) and Kadesh Pace (126). Without including the forfeits, the Eagles won six matches to Northern’s five.
The Patriots salvaged a split on the night with a 75-6 win over the Spartans, who, due to injuries, only had three healthy wrestlers on Tuesday.
“We have a young team with just two seniors,” St. Charles head coach Chris Carter said. “Eriq Witherspoon and Taylor Stone are both injured, so everyone else is fairly young. The fact is that we have been plagued with a lot of injuries. We only have like seven wrestlers from the beginning and now we are down to three. No one is understanding that we will not win a dual meet this season with just four to six wrestlers because you can’t win a dual meet with only a handful of wrestlers.”
In the opening match of the night, the Eagles (15-11 overall) took on the Spartans (0-18).
Huff opened the match at 120 with by defeating Will Hightower of St. Charles by technical fall. At 132, Rivenburg was able to pin St. Charles’ Zion Spann in the second period.
Later, a battle of two players with the same last name commenced at 285, as North Point’s Jordan Mack was able to pin Justin Mack of St. Charles in the second period.
The Eagles won at every other weight class via the forfeit except at 145 where there was a double forfeit.
Northern (19-7) battled the Spartans next and Yankanich (132) pinned Spann to begin the match. Northern’s Hayden Phillips defeated Hightower by a final score of 7-5 at 120, and Justin Mack earned a forfeit win at 285 for St. Charles.
The Patriots picked up forfeit wins in each of the other weight classes.
“We did fairly well today. We started getting better in the second match,” said Carter, whose team is scheduled to be at Thomas Stone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. “My job right now as the coach is basically to prepare them for the big picture with states and getting them mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually ready and prepared for that.”
Carter noted Stone is one to watch for at the postseason tournaments and he is excited about the future of the program moving forward.
“Taylor Stone is 138, so she is down in weight and will do well. She’s a phenom, so we look forward to having her back,” Carter said. “We are excited about the future at St. Charles High School. We are excited about establishing and building the program and having other student-athletes, with the emphasis being on students first, athletes second, join the team for next year.”
North Point is slated to be at Leonardtown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Northern is slated at Huntingtown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
