Port Tobacco resident Phillips may consider Olympics bid

With the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan originally slated for this summer being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Port Tobacco resident and Bullis School senior Leah Phillips is considering to attempt a bid to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team in 2021.
Phillips, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University this fall, has already competed against older rivals and some professionals. Now she is adjusting to a different training and workout schedule while taking all of her courses online.
“When I heard they had postponed the Olympics, I thought that could work out for me,” Phillips said. “I probably will take a shot at it. It can only help me in the long run, just getting that type of experience. By next summer I will have a year under my belt with the different, college-level training and competition. It will definitely give me a chance.”
Following a superb indoor track and field season, Phillips has already seen her spring outdoor season get virtually nixed by the COVID-19 outbreak. That news has been followed by the adjustment to a different training regimen which included yoga into the routine, but she has not lost all hope of being able to compete this spring and summer.
“Taking courses online is not a big deal,” Phillips said. “I’ve taken online classes before, but now it’s all of them. I still get a workout schedule from my coach each week, but now it’s up to me to find a place and find time to run and train. I’ve enjoyed adding yoga classes to my stretching routine. Maybe this spring or summer I will be able to compete in an outdoor meet somewhere.”
Phillips spent a good portion of her winter traveling to compete in various indoor meets, joining her Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contemporaries at meets at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover and even one major, the nationally televised Millrose Games in New York City. Phillips was the only high school athlete in one event that included Olympians and professionals.
“It’s always tough to find a good indoor facility,” Phillips said. “I’ve practiced at the Sports and Learning Complex and competed there. The air is not always ideal because of the pool next door. The Millrose Games was a great experience for me. I was up against the best female athletes in the world, professionals and national champions.”
Phillips established a new personal record in the 60 hurdles (8.32 seconds) and 200 dash (23.68) at the University of Kentucky High School Invitational on Feb. 15, previously set a personal best in the 55 hurdles (7.72) at the Virginia Showcase on Jan. 19 and claimed a meet record in the 55 hurdles (7.87) in the Southern Maryland Indoor Track and Field Classic at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex on Jan. 4.
The group of rivals in the 60 hurdles at the Millrose Games included Nia Li, Keni Harrison, Payton Chadwick, Janeek Brown and Georgia Ellenwood.
“She trains hard every single day and gives her best no matter what,” Bullis track and field coach Joe Lee said. “As she famously said before, she kind of puts on the horse blinkers and just goes on. We would have loved to put her in the 300 because our training numbers indicated that she is ready to run something very fast.”
