Although she makes a 100-minute commute to the Bullis School in Montgomery County every morning and did not compete for any of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools during her prep career, Port Tobacco resident Leah Phillips is hardly a stranger to those county residents that follow the indoor and outdoor track and field scene.
Earlier this month, Phillips competed in the prestigious Millrose Games in New York City where the Bullis senior and Louisiana State University recruit had the chance to compete against genuine indoor track stars and professionals in the 60-meter hurdles, several of whom will be members of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team this summer in Japan. Phillips already has her sights set on competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
“That was such a great experience,” Phillips said. “I was up against the best female athletes in the world, professionals and national champions. I was the only high school athlete in that [60-meter hurdles] field. It was an emotional day for me knowing that I was getting the chance to compete against some of the best female athletes in the world.”
Phillips, who committed to LSU last November, uncorked a number of superb efforts during the recent indoor track season. She established a new personal record in the 60 hurdles (8.32 seconds) and 200 dash (23.68) at the University of Kentucky High School Invitational on Feb. 15, previously set a personal best in the 55 hurdles (7.72) at the Virginia Showcase on Jan. 19 and claimed a meet record in the 55 hurdles (7.87) in the Southern Maryland Indoor Track and Field Classic at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover on Jan. 4.
“I probably have a chance to train or practice at the Sportsplex a few times during the winter,” Phillips said. “It’s kind of a love-hate relationship up there. It’s a great place to practice when it’s too cold or windy outdoors, but it’s also really warm and the air is not that good. There’s chlorine in the air from the pool next to the track and you get a burning feeling in your mouth racing there.”
Bullis track and field coach Joe Lee has watched Phillips emerge as a genuine star from her youthful days at the school. Lee was pleased to see the Port Tobacco resident compete in the loaded 60 hurdles field that also included Nia Ali, Keni Harrison, Payton Chadwick, Janeek Brown and Georgia Ellenwood, and he was tempted to try her in the 300.
“She trains hard every single day and gives her best no matter what,” Lee said. “As she famously said before, she kinds puts the horse blinkers on and just goes. We would have loved to put her in the 300 because her training numbers indicated that she is ready to run something very fast.”
Phillips had several Division-I schools on her radar before opting for LSU, noting the Tigers’ squad offered one of the more immeasurable, intangible traits that can not be seen on paper.
“When I went to LSU and met the coaches and the other track athletes, they just made me feel like one of their sisters,” Phillips said. “Sometimes the seniors find it tough to welcome the freshmen, but they all seemed like they would look out for me. Bullis is a tough school academically, so I know it will have me prepared for anything at LSU. The first three years at Bullis, especially, were really hard. This year, I’ve been able to take a few more electives and focus a little more on training for the outdoor season.”
