Division A
1. Kingfish 281.5, 2. Hawthorne 233.5
The Gators had a triple winner, two double winners, three single winners and one relay champion in the Prince-Mont Swim League Division A championships on Saturday at Whitehall Pool and Tennis Club in Bowie.
Jadyn Woolsey tripled as she won the girls 11- to 12-year-old 50-meter butterfly (31.75 seconds), 11-12 50 breaststroke (38.14) and 12-and-Under 100 individual medley (1 minute 13.82 seconds). Woolsey’s times in the 50 fly and 100 IM are new team records.
Addy Donnick doubled in the girls 13-14 50 fly (31.38) and 13-14 50 freestyle (28.62). Donnick also placed second in the girls 13-14 50 backstroke (32.64).
Landon Abelende was a double winner in the boys 10-U 25 fly (16.53) and 9-10 50 free (33.28). Abelende also placed second in the boys 9-10 25 breast (20.99).
Esther Dugan won the girls 15-18 50 fly (30.63) and was second in the 15-18 100 IM (1:11.71).
Naomi Dugan won the girls 13-14 50 breast (37.78), finished second in the 13-14 100 IM (1:11.64) and third in the 13-14 50 free (29.71).
Cole Rapczynski was first in the boys 13-14 50 breast (35.08).
Donnick, Esther and Naomi Dugan and Alexandra Tompkins placed first in the girls 18-U 200 medley relay in a team-record time of 2:06.71.
The boys 18-U 200 medley relay team of Conor Vienneau, Kris Schueller, Mikel Reyes and Samuel Dugan was second (1:57.30).
Other second-place finishers were Ashlyn Milani (girls 9-10 50 free 37.72), Kaeleigh Cupples (girls 13-14 50 breast 37.68), Kris Scheuller (boys 15-18 50 breast 30.96, team record), Tompkins (girls 15-18 50 breast 35.73) and the mixed 8-U 100 free relay quartet of Jabril Ramzziddin, Audrey Payne, Kylen Russell and Isla Carbone (1:24.94).
Isabelle Strutt placed third in two events, the girls 10-U 25 fly (18.40) and 9-10 25 back (21.15). Other third-place individual swimmers were Bella Rothmann (girls 8-U 25 breast 27.00) and Gavin Abelende (boys 11-12 50 fly 33.30).
The boys 9-18 200 free relay team of Landon and Gavin Abelende, Rapczynski and Schueller placed third with a team-record time of 1:56.83. Milani, Woolsey, Cupples and Megan Schueller were third in the girls 9-18 200 free relay (2:07.02).
Division D
1. Cheverly 264.5,
5. Westlake Village 179
The Waves had a triple winner and four single winners in the Division D championships on Saturday at Belair Swim & Racquet in Bowie.
Kerrigan McMillen tripled in the girls 15-18 50 fly (33.90), 15-18 50 back (34.01) and 15-18 100 IM (1:15.32).
Adriana Imes won the girls 15-18 50 breast (39.03), placed third behind McMillen in the 15-18 100 IM (1:22.25) and was third in the 15-18 100 free (1:09.34).
Other first-place swimmers were Aaliyah Sims (girls 11-12 50 fly 38.29), Kaitlyn Clark (girls 11-12 50 back 41.52) and Emmanuel Pearson (boys 10-U 25 fly 19.52). Pearson was also second in the boys 9-10 25 breast (21.63).
Jeremiah Mata placed second in two events, the boys 8-U 25 free (20.39) and 8-U 25 back (28.38). Also finishing second were Isaiah Diggs (boys 15-18 50 fly 29.53), Robert Polk (boys 15-18 50 breast 35.90) and Daniel Madigan (boys 13-14 50 back 40.99).
Diggs, Noah Burriss, David Schuyler and Christian Decker were second in the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:08.50), while McMillen, Imes, Emma Truby and Julissa Ramirez took second in the girls 18-U 200 medley relay (2:23.59).
Mata, Freya Burch, Levi Pearson and Paige Huber finished second in the mixed 8-U 100 free relay (1:28.44).
In addition to Imes, third-place finishers were Burch (girls 8-U 25 free 20.39), Bianca Mata (girls 12-U 100 IM 1:30.97) and Matthew Wright (boys 9-10 25 back 23.33).
Division E
1. Laurel City 266, 3. Indian Head 193
The Torpedoes had a double winner, four single winners and multiple second- and third-place finishers to end up in the top three in the Division E championships on Saturday at Northridge pool in Bowie.
RG Bolton doubled in boys 15-18 50 fly (28.09) and 15-18 50 breast (33.09), setting new team records in both events. Bolton was also second in the 15-18 100 IM (1:10.22).
First-place finishers for Indian Head were Abigail Vanasse (girls 13-14 50 breast 43.09), Rebecca Proctor (girls 15-18 100 1:05.69), Alex Nguyen (boys 10-U 25 fly 20.23) and Trevon Isreal (boys 13-14 50 free 32.92).
Vanasse placed second in the girls 13-14 100 IM (1:25.43) and third in the 13-14 50 free (33.35). Proctor was second in the girls 15-18 50 back (35.64) and third in the 15-18 100 IM (1:18.13). Nguyen finished second in the boys 9-10 25 back (23.72) and third in the 9-10 25 breast (25.60). Isreal was third in the boys 13-14 50 free (30.53).
Indian Head placed in the top three in four relays.
The girls 18-U 200 medley relay team of Vanasse, Proctor, Savannah Santos and Kimberly Arreaga took second (2:32.22), while the boys 18-U 200 medley relay team of Bolton, Isreal, Garrett Batchelor and Bryan Mentzer was third (2:13.76).
Nguyen, Machnicki, Mentzer and Kyle Brough finished third in the boys 9-18 200 free relay (2:22.66), while Zaria Isreal, Kelsey Garrity, Kaylee Alvey and Katelyn Comer took third in the girls 9-18 200 free relay (2:33.53).
Machnicki placed second in the boys 13-14 50 free (28.93), third in the 13-14 50 breast (41.29) and third in the 13-14 100 IM (1:18.66). Mentzer was third in the boys 15-18 100 free (1:04.13).
Garrity placed third in the girls 11-12 50 fly (45.43) and 12-U 100 IM (1:41.75). Also placing third were Billy McConnell (boys 13-14 50 back 38.83) and Kyla Smith (girls 13-14 50 back 44.66). Rachel Gross was second in the girls 8-U 25 free (20.89).
1. Laurel City 266, 5. Bannister 179
The Barracudas had three triple winners, a single winner and a relay champion along with multiple second- and third-place finishers in the Division E championships on Saturday.
Cora Jameson tripled in the girls 15-18 50 fly (33.25), 15-18 50 back (34.72) and 15-18 100 IM (1:16.83). The 50 back time set a new team record.
Clayton Jameson was a triple winner in the boys 13-14 50 free (27.44), 13-14 50 back (30.47) and 13-14 100 IM (1:07.25). The 50 back time set a new Northridge pool record and the 100 IM time set a new team record.
Jonathan Parham won three events, the boys 11-12 50 fly (38.25), 11-12 50 breast (45.52) and 12-U 100 IM (1:30.29).
Cora Jameson, Nia Clifford, Alyssa Rios and Grace Adams claimed the girls 18-U 200 medley relay in a team-record time of 2:31.03.
Anthony Underwood finished first in the boys 9-10 25 back (22.46).
Justin Truitt (boys 15-18 50 fly 29.32) and Tayton Hoefferle (boys 15-18 50 back 34.50) placed second. Clayton Jameson, Hoefferle, Truitt and Michael Parham were second in the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:06.53).
Chloe Parham took second in the girls 9-10 25 breast (26.18), third in 9-10 25 free (41.89) and 10-U 25 fly (21.81). Alicen McConnell was second in the girls 13-14 50 breast (46.60).
Rios placed third in three events, the girls 15-18 50 fly (37.29), 15-18 100 free (1:13.32) and 15-18 50 breast (43.21).