Division A
Hawthorne 316, Green View 263
The Gators (3-2 overall) had five triple winners, three double winners and took four relays in Saturday’s win in the Prince-Mont Swim League.
Isabelle Strutt was a triple winner in the girls 10-and-Under 25-meter butterfly (18.13 seconds), 9- to 10-year-old 50 freestyle (37.28) and 9-10 25 backstroke (20.25).
Jadyn Woolsey tripled in the girls 11-12 50 free (29.94), 11-12 50 breaststroke (38.34) and 12-U 100 individual medley (1 minute 15.29 seconds).
Addy Donnick won three events on Saturday, the girls 13-14 50 fly (31.20, a pool and team record), 13-15 50 free (28.50) and 13-14 50 back (32.59, pool record).
Esther Dugan tripled in the girls 15-18 50 fly (31.96), 15-18 100 free (1:02.77) and 15-18 100 IM (1:11.97).
Landon Abelende was a triple winner in the boys 10-U 25 fly (16.46), 9-10 50 free (33.77) and 9-10 25 breast (20.77).
Audrey Payne doubled in the girls 8-U 25 free (20.73) and 8-U 25 back (28.08), while Naomi Dugan was a double winner in the girls 13-14 50 breast (36.94) and 13-14 100 IM (1:11.78).
Cole Rapczynski took two events on the boys side, the 13-14 50 free (28.23) and 13-14 50 breast (36.22).
Single winners on Saturday were Bella Rothmann (girls 8-U 25 breast 28.84), Kylen Russell (boys 8-U 25 breast 28.28), Alex Rupard (girls 11-12 50 fly 37.83), Gavin Abelende (boys 11-12 50 free 30.59), Clinton Cupples (boys 11-12 50 back 40.97), Alexandra Tompkins (girls 15-18 50 breast 36.69), Mikel Reyes (boys 15-18 50 fly 29.21), Megan Schueller (girls 15-18 50 back 34.14) and Kris Schueller (boys 15-18 50 breast 31.56, a pool record).
Donnick, Tompkins, Esther Dugan and Kate Chamberlain won the girls 18-U 200 medley relay (2:13.87).
Russell, Payne, Kaiden Boggs and Isla Carbone won the mixed 8-U 100 free relay (1:29.50).
Strutt, Woolsey, Tompkins and Kaeleigh Cupples won the girls 9-18 200 free relay (2:09.29), while Landon Abelende, Gavin Abelende, David Dugan and Rapczynski won the boys 9-18 200 free relay (2:03.46).
Hawthorne, which claimed the Charles County championships team title on Sunday, moves on to participate in the Division A championships, which are scheduled for Saturday at Whitehall Pool and Tennis Club in Bowie.
Division B
Maximum Velocity Propulsion 310, Smallwood 263
The Marlins (1-4) had one triple winner, one double winner and won two relays in Saturday’s loss.
Pierce Mussante tripled in the boys 11-12 50 free (31.70), 11-12 50 back (40.35) and 12-U 100 IM (1:23.15).
Nathalie LaFontant doubled in the girls 15-18 100 free (1:05.50) and 15-18 50 breast (38.50, an MVP pool record).
Single winners were Christian Salazar (boys 8-U 25 free 20.39), Zachary Saunders (boys 9-10 50 free 38.07), Nicholas Thompson (boys 9-10 25 back 22.12), Matthew Peck (boys 11-12 50 breast 46.50), Emily Padilla (girls 13-14 50 free 31.37), Mallory Thompson (girls 13-14 50 fly 35.25), Luke Kang (boys 13-14 100 IM 1:18.93), Nicholas Sapp (boys 13-14 50 breast 41.75), Camden Perella (girls 15-18 50 back 35.25), Mya Rivenburg (girls 15-18 100 IM 1:16.60), Teagan Rohrbaugh (girls 15-18 50 fly 32.88), Joey Papagno (boys 15-18 50 breast 38.31) and Liam Perella (boys 15-18 100 IM 1:13.80).
Camden Perella, LaFontant, Rivenburg and Rohrbaugh won the girls 18-U 200 medley relay (2:19.06), while Liam Perella, Papagno, Kang and Kristof Lile won the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:14.22).
Smallwood, which finished second at the Charles County championships on Sunday, moves on to participate in the Division B championships, which are scheduled for Saturday at Strathmore Bel Pre in Silver Spring.
Division D
Westlake Village 311, West Laurel 250
The Waves (3-2) had one triple winner, four double winners and won three relays en route to Saturday’s win.
Bianca Mata tripled in the girls 11-12 50 free (33.78), 11-12 50 breast (47.72) and 12-U 100 IM (1:31.06).
Kerrigan McMillen doubled in the girls 15-18 50 back (35.44) and 15-18 100 IM (1:19.00).
Jeremiah Mata was a double winner in the boys 8-U 25 free (19.71) and 8-U 25 back (25.18). Also winning two events were Emmanuel Pearson in the boys 10-U 25 fly (20.81) and 9-10 50 free (39.27) and Daniel Madigan in the boys 13-14 50 breast (41.34) and 13-14 100 IM (1:23.56).
Single winners were Freya Burch (girls 8-U 25 free 21.04), Chase Harrelson (boys 9-10 25 breast 26.27), Matthew Wright (boys 9-10 25 back 23.18), Kaitlyn Clark (girls 11-12 50 back 42.86), Aaliyah Sims (girls 11-12 50 fly 42.00), Dylan Farmer (boys 11-12 50 back 55.38), Marcuse Marshall (boys 11-12 50 breast 1:01.44), Audre Dabney (boys 13-14 50 back 40.59), Adriana Imes (girls 15-18 50 breast 39.25), Isaiah Diggs (boys 15-18 50 back 35.19) and David Schuyler (boys 15-18 50 breast 36.72).
McMillen, Imes, Julissa Ramirez and Emma Truby won the girls 18-U medley relay (2:27.76), while Diggs, Noah Burriss, Robert Polk and Christian Decker won the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:11.32).
Burch, Jeremiah Mata, Paige Huber and Levi Pearson won the 8-U mixed 100 free relay (1:32.84).
Westlake, which finished third at the Charles County championships on Sunday, moves on to participate in the Division D championships, which are scheduled for Saturday at Belair Swim & Racquet in Bowie.
Division E
Bannister 287, Fort Washington 251
The Barracudas (4-1) had two triple winners, six double winners and won three relays in Saturday’s win.
Cora Jameson tripled in the girls 15-18 50 fly (35.60), 15-18 100 free (1:10.93) and 15-18 100 IM (1:21.53).
Clayton Jameson was a triple winner in the boys 13-14 50 free (26.91), 13-14 50 back (31.69) and 13-14 100 IM (1:10.37).
Halle Banks doubled in the girls 10-U 25 fly (26.65) and 9-10 25 breast (26.59). Zora Brown was a double winner in the girls 13-14 50 fly (43.62) and 13-14 50 back (46.75). Alicen McConnell won two events, the girls 13-14 50 breast (47.13) and 13-14 100 IM (1:35.91). Nia Clifford doubled in the girls 15-18 50 breast (48.94) and 15-18 50 back (41.35).
Jonathan Parham was a double winner in the boys 11-12 50 fly (39.68) and 12-U 100 IM (1:29.06) and Booker Brown won two events as well, the boys 11-12 50 free (37.64) and 11-12 50 breast (56.37).
Single winners were Zaniya Brown (girls 9-10 50 free 49.53), Helena Webb (girls 9-10 25 back 27.56), Anthony Underwood (boys 10-U 25 fly 22.28), Levi Dotson (girls 11-12 50 back 51.35), Taylor Whidbee (girls 13-14 50 free 36.44), Christopher Brown (boys 13-14 50 fly 34.78) and Tayton Hoefferle (boys 15-18 50 back 34.25).
Clifford, Cora Jameson, Alyssa Rios and Grace Adams won the girls 18-U 200 medley relay (2:34.50). Joel Dotson, Timothy Brown, Avery Estell and Tristan Campbell won the mixed 8-U 100 free relay (2:04.43). Parham, William McConnell, Logan Meadows and Malachi Green won the boys 9-18 200 free relay (2:25.68).
Bannister, which finished fifth at the Charles County championships on Sunday, moves on to participate in the Division E championships, which are scheduled for Saturday at Northridge pool in Bowie.
Northridge 322, Indian Head 241
The Torpedoes (0-5) had three triple winners, two double winners and won one relay in Saturday’s loss.
Kelsey Garrity tripled in the girls 11-12 50 fly (45.53), 11-12 50 free (38.67) and 12-U 100 IM (1:45.60).
Abigail Vanasse was a triple winner in the girls 13-14 50 fly (36.80), 13-14 50 breast (42.81) and 13-14 100 IM (1:24.67).
Alex Nguyen won three events, the boys 10-U 25 fly (21.56), 9-10 50 free (41.89) and 9-10 25 back (24.63).
Rebecca Proctor doubled in the girls 15-18 100 free (1:10.44) and 15-18 100 IM (1:24.25), while Luke Machnicki was a double winner in the boys 13-14 50 free (29.81) and 13-14 100 IM (1:19.31).
Single winners were Zaria Isreal (girls 9-10 50 free 42.81), Sophie Pogranicy (girls 9-10 25 back 24.65), Alex Arreaga (boys 9-10 25 breast 30.76), RG Bolton (boys 15-18 50 breast 36.27) and Bryan Mentzer (boys 15-18 100 free 1:03.60).
Nguyen, Machnicki, Mentzer and Kyle Brough won the boys 9-18 200 free relay (2:22.06).
Indian Head, which finished fourth at the Charles County championships on Sunday, moves on to participate in the Division E championships, which are scheduled for Saturday at Northridge pool in Bowie.
PAUL WATSON