Division A
Hawthorne 294, Takoma Park 285
The Gators (2-2 overall) had three triple winners, three double winners, three relay winners and set numerous records during Saturday’s win in the Prince-Mont Swim League.
Jadyn Woolsey tripled by winning the girls 11- to 12-year-old 50-meter freestyle (28.85 seconds), 11-12 50 breaststroke (37.69) and 12-and-Under 100 individual medley (1 minute 14.13 seconds. The 50 free and 100 IM times set team and pool records, while the 50 breast time set a pool record.
Addy Donnick was a triple winner in the girls 13-14 50 butterfly (32.71), 13-14 50 free (28.78) and 13-14 50 backstroke (32.85).
Landon Abelende won three events, the 10-U 25 fly (16.77), 9-10 50 free (34.03) and 9-10 25 back (19.06).
Esther Dugan doubled in the girls 15-18 50 fly (30.59) and 15-18 100 free (59.95, team and pool record) and Naomi Dugan also won two events in the girls 13-14 50 breast (36.75, pool record) and 13-14 100 IM (1:14.44). Also, Conor Vienneau doubled in the boys 15-18 100 free (56.51) and 15-18 50 back (30.66).
Single winners were Isla Carbone (girls 8-U 25 free 20.59), Audrey Payne (girls 8-U 25 back 25.94), Bella Rothmann (girls 8-U 25 breast 29.52), Kyler Russell (boys 8-U 25 back 28.97), Gavin Abelende (boys 11-12 50 free 30.88), Clinton Cupples (boys 11-12 50 breast 42.94), Cole Rapczynski (boys 13-14 50 breast 36.00) and Kris Schueller (boys 15-18 50 breast 32.16).
Vienneau, Schueller, Alex Landicho and Harry Rothmann teamed up to win the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:04.71). Donnick, Alexandra Tompkins, Esther Dugan and Naomi Dugan won the girls 18-U 200 medley relay in a pool and team record 2:08.12.
Landon Abelende, Gavin Abelende, Rapczynski and Schueller teamed up to win the boys 9-18 200 free relay (1:59.03).
Full results of this meet can be found at www.princemont.org.
Hawthorne is scheduled to host Green View of Prince George’s County on Saturday, then will host the county championships on Sunday.
Division D
Westlake Village 303, Severn Crossing 263
The Waves (2-2) had four triple winners, two double winners and took three relays in Saturday’s win.
Bianca Mata tripled in the girls 11-12 50 free (35.40), 11-12 50 breast (50.03) and 12-U 100 IM (1:33.28).
Kerrigan McMillen was a triple winner in the girls 15-18 50 fly (35.25), 15-18 50 back (35.13) and 15-18 100 IM (1:17.75).
Emmanuel Pearson won three events, the boys 10-U 25 fly (21.25), 9-10 50 free (39.72) and 9-10 25 breast (22.88).
Orande Sherman tripled in the boys 13-14 50 fly (37.00), 13-14 50 free (31.87) and 13-14 50 breast (45.75).
Isaiah Diggs was a double winner in the boys 15-18 fly (30.31, tying Severn’s Kent Edwards) and 15-18 50 back (35.00) as was Jeremiah Mata in the boys 8-U 25 breast (32.25) and 8-U 25 back (26.03).
Single winners were Freya Burch (girls 8-U 25 free 21.03), Levi Pearson (boys 8-U 25 free 26.16), Matthew Wright (boys 9-10 25 back 24.44), Kaitlyn Burch (girls 11-12 50 back 40.87), Aaliyah Sims (girls 11-12 50 fly 40.06), Audre Dabney (boys 13-14 50 back 39.88), Daniel Madigan (boys 13-14 100 IM 1:24.75), Adriana Imes (girls 15-18 50 breast 39.18) and David Schuyler (boys 15-18 50 breast 37.90).
Noah Burriss, Schuyler, Diggs and Christian Decker teamed up to win the boys 18-U 200 medley relay (2:11.25).
Jeremiah Mata, Paige Huber, Burch and Levi Pearson won the mixed 8-U 100 free relay (1:35.62). Emmanuel Pearson, Dylan Farmer, Sherman and Bryce Simmons teamed up to win the boys 9-18 200 free relay (2:21.63).
Full results of this meet can be found at www.princemont.org.
Westlake is scheduled to host West Laurel of Prince George’s County on Saturday, then will compete in the county championships on Sunday at Hawthorne.
PAUL WATSON