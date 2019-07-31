It’s not everyday that a professional athlete steps foot inside Waldorf’s Capital Clubhouse, but the Christos FC Tri City Futsal Team hosted a youth futsal/soccer clinic on July 7 and 8 with the help of professional futsal player Oscar Velasquez.
“[Having Oscar work with the youth] was a very important step in building our relationship with the Southern Maryland community to allow them to see the opportunity futsal can offer,” said Bob Bowman, the overseer of operations for the Southern Region of Christos FC youth training. “This is an ongoing relationship with Oscar’s professional club in Italy and its youth academy.”
Through Velasquez serving as a Tri City Futsal youth godfather to the Christos program, opportunities are available for children in Southern Maryland and abroad.
“The opportunity is now available to our youth we train from Tri City Futsal and Premier Futsal Academy in Virginia to go abroad and train,” Bowman said. “Our goal is always to find as many real opportunities for our men’s players and our youth to obtain advantages and avenues that allow player growth on and off the field.”
Christos FC has conducted clinics and camps at the Capital Clubhouse and Charles County Parks and Recreation for over the last four years, but this summer was the first time one of the Tri City youth godfathers from overseas came to share his expertise.
Velasquez is a three-time World Cup Futsal team member for Paraguay and currently plays professionally in Italy. He had never visited the United States before he came over to assist in the clinics this summer.
“I started playing soccer when I was very young in the streets of South America,” Velasquez said in a translated interview from Italian to English. “I like to be in the middle of this beautiful sport and contribute to the growth of young people so that they can reach their own goals.”
Christos FC’s mission in the Southern Maryland unfolded several years ago.
“We saw a need in the area to help and offer local soccer clubs and players in the Waldorf, La Plata and St. Mary’s area help to form a proper foundation base of foot skill and technique with a ball,” Bowman said.
This summer’s clinic was offered on two days with different sessions based on children 6 to 9 and 10 to 17. In total, over 55 children participated in the two clinic nights.
“The goal of the clinics was to allow the youth from our community the opportunity to meet, be trained and have a fun experience learning from a professional Futsal and World Cup Team player,” Bowman said.
Bowman serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Christos FC club and is the men’s Tri City Futsal team’s general manager.
“Our men’s Futsal team is two fold,” Bowman said. “As a team that competes in matches against professional and amateur teams year-round from the United States Futsal Federation and USA Futsal, we generally play three to four tournaments a year and match play around the country. We compete in the USFF Regional Championships to qualify for the U.S. National Championships, as we are moving to our second year as an established futsal team competing nationally.
Premier Futsal Academy founder Sascha Filippi and Tri City’s Head coach also lended his expertise and knowledge to the youth at this summer’s clinic.
“Our men’s team is trained by Sascha and in return the second part of the fold is to pass on the knowledge they learn to our youth we train,” Bowman said. “We ensure the youth we train are always trained correctly and consistent at every camp and clinic. Filippi’s futsal international coaching and playing background is untouchable by most American players and coaches.”
Filippi noted why he appreciates working with Bowman and what the focus with the youth clinics is all about.
“The thing I really appreciate about Bob is that the focus is on the kids first and not the money,” Filippi said. “At Christos, the door is open for everybody. You can be talented or not talented, and we are there to help you get better. We want to teach properly. The most important thing for me is development.”
Former professional and college player Zach Bowman serves as the director of camps and clinics in the southern region for CFC and is a current player of Tri City Futsal men’s team and played in Italy last summer with Velazquez in the Champions League Cup. Bowman noted how important someone of Velasquez’s stature was to provide the youth at the clinics someone from the highest level to look up to.
“Futsal is very big down here in Southern Maryland, and something we wanted to do between our men’s and youth programs was bring in someone from the highest level,” Zach Bowman said. “Oscar Velasquez is big time over in Italy, so we wanted someone for the kids to look up to beyond our men’s team.”
Bob Bowman noted that through local business and community donations and sponsorships, Christos FC is able to keep their camps and clinics affordable for the community.
“We offer scholarships for those families who need help and offer many no-cost programs each year to the community youth and coaches,” Bob Bowman said. “We want to be a club that is known for the correctness of teaching and not being the biggest club on the map. We will only allow ourselves grow if it does not sacrifice the correctness and proper training to our youth.”