Racetracks reopen across the area

As Gov. Larry Hogan (R) began to lift various restrictions on area businesses throughout the state, the once dormant racetracks throughout Southern Maryland have evolved from silent oasis to action-filled venues for competitors of varying ranges of horsepower.
In the span of one week, Maryland International Raceway, Potomac Speedway and Budds Creek Motocross Park, all in Mechanicsville, regained some sense of normalcy as combatants donned helmets and gloves and climbed into motorized vehicles or onto peddled ones. At each venue, the sights and sounds offered a refreshing return of action.
Maryland International Raceway opened with a pair of $1,000 Gambler’s Race events, one each on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday at MDIR, Tony Mattera of Mechanicsville proved best of nearly 120 competitors to take the one-eighth mile Test & Tune event in his ‘68 Camaro. Mattera bested Wesley Washington of King George, Virginia in the final after he defeated David Milstead of La Plata in the semifinal round.
One day earlier, it was John Dustin of Rockville driving his ‘69 Mustang who who emerged from a field of nearly 80 combatants to capture the top prize by defeating Donald Jones of Glen Burnie in the finals. Mickey Nelson of Leonardtown was the top local representative advancing to Round 5 before falling to Dustin.
While the track is technically open for competition, onlookers should know that events will be contested without spectators. Family members and crew are permitted, but no more than 10 people per team. Social distancing guidelines will be observed where possible and masks are required for individuals using any indoor facilities. They are recommended for use outdoors but not required at this point.
The next three weekends at Maryland International Raceway will offer plenty of action, albeit sans spectators. The King of the Creek 25’s is being held June 5 and 6, the XDA FuelTech Superbike Showdown will be contested June 19 to 21 and the Summer ET Blowout will now be offered June 27 and 28. Further details on racing and new guidelines are available on the track’s website, racemdir.com.
Budds Creek Motocross Park had opened amid various restrictions last month, but under the new guidelines provided by Gov. Hogan the track is once again wide open. Owner Jonathan Beasley noted the facility is no longer limited to 10 riders per session, but masks are still required and customers must pay using exact change and social distancing still applies.
“I think we’re fortunate to live in a state where the Governor had a sensible plan from the beginning [of the coronavirus outbreak],” Beasley said. “I think he could be President [of the United States] in four years. We’re still not going to have any races until we go to Phase Four of the reopening, but our practices are open to anyone and everyone now.”
Like Maryland International Raceway, Potomac Speedway was also busy this past weekend. On Saturday night, Derick Quade won the 25-lap Limited Late Model feature, Dale Hollidge took the RUSH Crate Late Model feature, Trent Clemons captured the Hobby Stock event, Nabil Guffey won the Strictly Stock and Shawn Payne took the U-Car race.
Potomac Speedway resumed action one weekend earlier with several events. Drake Troutman won the 35-lap Ernie Jones Memorial, Ray Kable, Jr. captured the 20-lap E-Mod event, Michael Carter won the Sprint Stock, Craig Morgan took the Hobby Stock and Shawn Payne won the U-Car event finale, according to results posted on the track’s website, potomacspeedway.com.
