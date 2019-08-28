Marvin Reese of Randallstown was nervous approaching the final weigh-in of Saturday’s Costa FLW Series Northern Division tournament on the Potomac River presented by Lowrance.
“I was absolutely sick when I pulled up here,” Reese said. “I’ve been in this position as a co-angler, and I had two fish break off today and another two hooked up and I thought I blew it.”
Reese caught four bass weighing 8 pounds 5 ounces, on Saturday, the final day of the three-day tournament, which was enough to claim the victory.
“This is my first win as a boater, and it feels pretty special,” said Reese, who earned his fifth career victory in FLW competition and third on the Potomac River. “It shouldn’t have been this close, but I’ll tell you what, this win feels great.”
In the end, Reese caught a total of 14 bass weighing 38 pounds 15 ounces. He edged out second-place finisher Troy Morrow, by a 1 pound 6 ounce margin.
Reese took home a cash prize of $38,026 and he tallied 250 points in the Northern Division presented by Gajo Baits Angler of the Year standings.
“It was just meant to be, and it feels great. I did real well as a co-angler, and about three years ago I jumped over to the boater side and I’ve been struggling,” Reese said. “Quite frankly, I haven’t had time to practice because of my job in real estate, and I’m just fortunate that this is my home body of water and for the last four Sundays I’ve been able to get out and scout.”
During the first two days, Reese caught fish in grass and a couple on shallow hard cover near Washington, D.C., but the bulk of his haul came from a particular structure.
“It was a pier in 20 feet of water, and I just fished simple. I threw up on the side of it, and the fish would hit the bait on the fall,” Reese said. “I was feeding the lure line so it could get down to the bottom, and it was nothing more complicated than that. It had two key spots on it that accounted for 12 of the 14 bass I weighed-in. The two corners are the sweet spots and I had stuff pretty dialed in on that dock. That structure is hollow underneath, and once that tide gets to a certain level they sit under there and they’d come out and hit [the bait] on the fall. Not a fish we caught there all week hit it on the bottom.”
Reese struggled on Saturday, but managed to catch four fish to secure the victory against nearly 140 other boaters and many anglers who competed in the event hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners.
“With three fish in the boat and 15 or 20 minutes to fish I caught one, and that ended up being the difference,” Reese said.
Morrow, from Eastanollee, Georgia, caught 15 bass weighing 37 pounds 9 ounces to earn $14,932 for second place, while Justin Atkins from Florence, Alabama caught 15 bass weighing 37 pounds 3 ounces to earn $12,948 for finishing third.
In the co-angler division, Jim Short of Ocean Pines won the tournament with a three-day total catch of 13 bass weighing a total of 29 pounds 9 ounces.
“It is tough to win one of these, it’s darn difficult,” Short said. “You get some opportunities and it doesn’t work out, and it’s hard to cross the finish line. By the time you make the top 10, you’re fishing against guys that are catching fish, that know how to fish, and they’re fishing with guys that put them around fish. To pull this off is satisfying.”
Short earned a prize package of $32,350 for the top spot, which included a Ranger Z175 with a 115-horsepower outboard motor.
Ted Kephart, from Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, earned second place with 13 bass that weighed 28 pounds 10 ounces and took home $4,800, while Austin Archer, from Anniston, Alabama finished in third place with 12 bass that weighed 26 pounds 11 ounces to earn $3,840.
Saturday concluded what was the second Northern Division tournament of the 2019 regular season. The next tournament for FLW Series anglers will be the Costa FLW Series at the St. Lawrence River presented by Realtree Fishing, held Sept. 19-21, in Massena, New York.
