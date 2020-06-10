Rivenburg steps down as North Point head swim coach

After more than a dozen years as the head swim coach at North Point High School, Jeff Rivenburg has stepped aside as the Eagles head swim coach but will remain at the helm of the Smallwood Village Aquatic Club during the upcoming Prince-Mont Swim League season.
Rivenburg, who coached the Eagles from the 2007-08 through 2019-2020 campaigns, actually notified his swimmers prior to the team’s final dual meet against Lackey last winter, admitting the decision was a difficult one to make. Although his two daughters, Julia Rivenburg and Mya Rivenburg, had graduated before the previous season and his 2020-2021 squad will have a healthy senior group, Rivenburg conceded the time had come to step away.
“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Rivenburg said. “But I really just thought it was the right time. They’re going to have a really good team next season. It’s probably going to be the biggest team they’ve ever had at North Point. They will have a lot of seniors. I know a lot of them were probably mad at me for stepping down.”
Rivenburg will remain the Smallwood Village Swim Team head coach this summer and into the immediate future, and likely his assistant, Meladeh McKinnon, who is taking over the helm from Jo Proctor as Indian Head Swim Team head coach this summer, could also be his replacement at North Point. McKinnon, a Lackey High School graduate, has not been formally named as the next North Point swim coach.
“Meladeh has been my assistant for the past four years at North Point and she could be up next,” Rivernburg said. “I have not heard anything official on that, but she would be a good choice. She’s taking over for Jo Proctor this summer at Indian Head, so it will be interesting coaching against her this summer when the Prince-Mont season starts.”
While the pools at Hawthorne Country Club and Bannister have already opened, Rivenburg noted that Smallwood Village is on target to open on June 15. Even with some relaxed restrictions announced recently by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) regarding pools reopenings, Rivenburg was unsure when Smallwood swimmers would be back in the pool.
“As far as I’ve heard, they’re not moving up our date anytime,” Rivenburg said. “For me, it’s all about seeing the kids have the chance to get back in the pool. Even if Prince-Mont starts late or they can’t have a season, I think the Charles County pools are ready to have a short season among our own teams. I know the kids are really itching to get back in the water.”
Rivenburg noted that he and North Point head boys basketball coach Jimmy Ball were the two longest tenured coaches at the school when he decided to step down. Over the years, even those before and after his daughters competed for the Eagles, Rivenburg appreciated the support he received from swimmers, parents and school administrators.
“I could not have asked for a better group of kids to coach or better parents to work with,” Rivenburg said. “They were always very supportive of me. I just thought it was the right time. The team they’ll have next winter is going to be very good. Whoever takes over is going to have a very deep team and they’ll do well in SMAC. But it’s always been about the kids and not as much about me, which is why announcing my retirement is not such a big deal.”
