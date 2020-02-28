The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (9-18 overall) traveled to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia to take on the Captains (21-5) in a Capital Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal on Wednesday night. The Seahawks fell to the Captains by a final score of 100-63 to conclude their 2019-20 season.
The Captains controlled the entire game and were first to score to begin the contest.
Trailing 5-0, Gary Grant (a Thomas Stone High School graduate) drew a shooting foul and knocked down both of his free throws to cut the Captains’ lead to three.
After three more points from Christopher Newport, Grant continued his hot start when he drained a three-pointer to once again cut the Captains lead to three. This was the closest the Seahawks would get to take the lead as Christopher Newport took over the game, eventually stretching their lead to 35 points with 1 minute 32 seconds remaining in the half.
Next, Miles Gillette converted on a jumper and the Seahawks headed into halftime trailing Christopher Newport 55-23.
Christopher Newport continued its dominance in the second half as they eventually extended their lead to 55 points at the 11:42 mark. With the game well in hand, the Seahawks finished strong and fell 100-63.
Gillette finished the night with his eighth double-double of the season, leading the team in points with 16 and rebounds with 10. Seth Jones followed with a season-high 15 points. Grant also reached double figures in scoring with 12.
Justin Milstead hustled for a team-best four steals and Gillette recorded the lone block of the game for the Seahawks.
Grant, Gillette receive All-CAC honors
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team posted two members to the All-Capital Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Team, the league announced Tuesday.
Junior forward Miles Gillette and first-year forward Gary Grant were selected to the All-CAC second team. In addition, Grant was named the CAC Rookie of the Year. Gillette, a junior transfer, had an impressive first season with the Seahawks.
Before Wednesday’s contest, the Washington, D.C. native led the Seahawks averaging 17.4 points per game, good for the second-best mark in the CAC. Gillette also led St. Mary’s College in rebounds per game with 7.6 before Wednesday’s game, which comes in at fourth in the conference. Additionally, Gillette concluded his 2020 campaign with eight double-doubles. Lastly, he was named the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Student-Athlete of the Month in January.
Grant made an immediate impact for the Seahawks in his first-year campaign.
Before Wednesday’s contest, Grant posted 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest to collect CAC Rookie of the Year and All-CAC second team honors with his average in points came in as the fourth-best mark in the CAC.
The Washington, D.C. native collected CAC Player of the Week accolades three times during the season to lead St. Mary’s College and was named the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Student-Athlete of the Month in December. Grant also recorded three double-doubles on the season.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland