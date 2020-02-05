LANDOVER — Plenty of athletes from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools in Calvert and Charles counties performed well enough at Monday’s Class 1A East Region and 2A East Region indoor track and field championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex to earn a berth to the state championships at the same venue in two weeks.
Kent Island took the 2A East boys team crown with 87 points, followed by Westlake which led all SMAC participants with a second-place finish of 75 points. Calvert (32), La Plata (31) and Patuxent (24) were sixth through eighth, respectively, and Lackey and Thomas Stone tied for 10th with 21 points each.
Kent Island’s 88 points edged North Caroline to take the 2A East girls title. Leading SMAC squads was Calvert, which took sixth with 40 and Thomas Stone and Westlake tied for seventh with 39 points each. Patuxent (23) checked in ninth, while La Plata (9) and Lackey (4) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
Westlake’s boys took home the runner-up honors in the 2A East Region thanks to several superb efforts. Sophomore Jalil Singleton’s won the 300-meter dash in 37.07 seconds, while Charles Perkins claimed the title in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet 8 1/2 inches and the 1,600 relay team finished first in 3 minutes 39.50 seconds. Jeremiah Maxwell took second in the 500 (1:08.24) and Devin Smith was third in the 800 (2:01.57) and 1,600 (4:38.13). The Wolverines boys took second in the 3,200 relay (8:36.38) and third in the 800 relay (1:35.08).
“I was mainly just focusing on where I was going to place in the 300,” Singleton said. “I know I can do better than 37, but it’s a little warm in here today. At states, I definitely want to win and come in under 36. That’s been my main goal all season.”
Leading Calvert on the boys side was senior Carter Singletary, who won the 1,600 (4:34.04) and was second in the 800 (2:00.68), while Draven Quander finished third in the 55 hurdles (8.35). On the girls side, sophomore Kristen Prince delivered a dominant first-place performance in the 3,200 (11:35.03) and senior teammate Emily Mutchler won the 800 (2:32.57) and was second in the 1,600 (5:36.08).
“I felt really strong the first mile,” Prince said of her victory in the 3,200. “But I could feel that I was starting to run out of gas that second mile. It’s definitely warm in here and I had to make sure to stay hydrated all day. I am looking forward to states. I am just going to focus on placing. Looking at the times just messes with my head.
“In the mile, I stayed with [Kent Island’s] Charlotte [Kratovil-Lavelle] for most of the race. I thought I had a chance to catch her on the final lap, but she was just too strong at the end. Every time I tried to pass her, I was unable to get by. Then in the 800, I had a rough start, but I felt really good finishing. For me, states is going to be all about dropping time in my events.”
Thomas Stone freshman Takiya Henson admitted that she arrived at the meet less than 100 percent, having battled a minor illness throughout the weekend. While she may not have taken personal-best times in either of her events and she scratched out of the 500, Henson won the 300 (41.33) and finished second in the 55 dash (7.42).
“I knew I wasn’t going to be at my best today, but I wanted to compete and earn a spot at states,” she said. “I knew I would not be able to PR in any of my events. I just felt tired all day and I had trouble breathing. But now I know what I need to do to get ready for the state meet. I still want to go 7.25 in the 55 and break 40 in the 300.”
Also placing for the Cougars girls was Victoria Wilson, who placed second in the 300 (42.38) and third in the 55 dash (7.44).
For Stone’s boys, Donovan Stanley-Reeves won the 55 dash (6.59), while teammate Daevaun Shephard took sixth (6.93) between Westlake’s K’Vonta Harvey (6.83) and Akello Thompson (7.05) who were fourth and eighth, respectively. On a warm day when personal records were hard to attain, Stanley-Reeves was able to drop time in winning fashion.
“All season long I was hoping to break 6.65,” Stanley-Reeves said. “Coming into today, I knew my start had to be good. Then at the 25-30-meter mark, I had to turn it on. From there it’s all about the form. You just have to stay straight with no wasted motion. I can’t wait to come back here for states. I’m planning on winning the 55.”
Patuxent had good showings from its distance runners on Monday.
Logan Musumeci easily won the boys 3,200 (10:24.50) after placing fifth in the 1,600 (4:40.54). In girls, Panthers senior Justine Willey was third in the 1,600 (5:41.17) and fourth in the 3,200 (12:57.23).
McDonough was the only SMAC team in the 1A East Region meet and the Rams’ girls placed ninth with 29 points, while the boys were 12th with 12 points. Largo High School of Prince George’s County won the 1A boys (96 points) and 1A girls (103) team titles.
The McDonough girls may never have been in contention for the overall team title, but the Rams’ 1,600 relay capped the meet by prevailing in 4:23.51 and Jacqueline Person was third in the 300 (42.57) and fourth in the 55 (7.44).
In boys, Tim Barrett was second in the high jump (5-4).
