Team
1. La Plata 318, 2. Huntingtown 343, 3. Northern 347, 4. Chopticon 348, 5. North Point 367, 6. Leonardtown 396, 7. Patuxent 403, 8. Great Mills 412, 9. Westlake 422, 10. Thomas Stone 426, 11. McDonough 432, 12. Calvert 437, 13. Lackey 457; St. Charles did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
Individual
La Plata: Ganter 75, Simpson 77, Ellis 77, Moody 89
Huntingtown: Kapiskosky 83, Patel 85, Magsomen 85, Wright 90
Northern: Ed. Coffren 74, El. Coffren 78, Nisson 97, Walker 98
Chopticon: Nebel 82, Mobley 86, Gatton 88, Clarke 92
North Point: Davis 70, Bodamer 89, Carpenter 89, Reno/Johnson 119
Leonardtown: Sohne 91, Bobrowski 92, Kurtz 101, Duke 112
Patuxent: Boswell 94, Milleker 95, Scott 98, Egly 116
Great Mills: Russell 99, M. Chandler 102, McCarthy 105, K. Chandler 106
Westlake: Yum 94, Graves 98, Wright 115, Stoner 115
Thomas Stone: C. Rand 91, Sachsel 107, J. Rand 110, White 118
McDonough: Edwards 100, Meneses 106, Jones 110, Wright 116
Calvert: Loveless 90, Brinkeroff 113, Gingras 116, D'Agostino 118
Lackey: Persing 93, Harris 117, Paulin 121, Batchelor/Sandifer 126
St. Charles: R. Brown 113, L. Brown 120