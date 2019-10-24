Team

1. La Plata 318, 2. Huntingtown 343, 3. Northern 347, 4. Chopticon 348, 5. North Point 367, 6. Leonardtown 396, 7. Patuxent 403, 8. Great Mills 412, 9. Westlake 422, 10. Thomas Stone 426, 11. McDonough 432, 12. Calvert 437, 13. Lackey 457; St. Charles did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Individual

La Plata: Ganter 75, Simpson 77, Ellis 77, Moody 89

Huntingtown: Kapiskosky 83, Patel 85, Magsomen 85, Wright 90

Northern: Ed. Coffren 74, El. Coffren 78, Nisson 97, Walker 98

Chopticon: Nebel 82, Mobley 86, Gatton 88, Clarke 92

North Point: Davis 70, Bodamer 89, Carpenter 89, Reno/Johnson 119

Leonardtown: Sohne 91, Bobrowski 92, Kurtz 101, Duke 112

Patuxent: Boswell 94, Milleker 95, Scott 98, Egly 116

Great Mills: Russell 99, M. Chandler 102, McCarthy 105, K. Chandler 106

Westlake: Yum 94, Graves 98, Wright 115, Stoner 115

Thomas Stone: C. Rand 91, Sachsel 107, J. Rand 110, White 118

McDonough: Edwards 100, Meneses 106, Jones 110, Wright 116

Calvert: Loveless 90, Brinkeroff 113, Gingras 116, D'Agostino 118

Lackey: Persing 93, Harris 117, Paulin 121, Batchelor/Sandifer 126

St. Charles: R. Brown 113, L. Brown 120

