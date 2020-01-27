Boys
1. Huntingtown 122, 2. North Point 108, 3. Chopticon 80, 4. St. Charles 56, 5. Westlake 53, 6. Northern 41, 7. Great Mills 25, 8. Thomas Stone 18, 9. Patuxent 11, 10. La Plata 9, 11. Calvert 8, 12. Leonardtown 7, T-13. Lackey 4, T-13. McDonough 4
55: 1. Smith (H) 6.46, 2. Kirkman (H) 6.58, 3. Brown (TS) 6.65, 4. Arjun (StC) 6.77, 5. Stanley-Reeves (TS) 6.79
300: 1. Smith (Ht) 35.77, 2. Myers (NP) 36.22, 3. Kirkman (Ht) 36.71, 4. Singleton (W) 37.11, 5. Brown (TS) 37.21
500: 1. Mcmahan (Ch) 1:07.95, 2. Myers (NP) 1:09.91, 3. Maxwell (W) 1:10.06, 4. Seigler (StC) 1:10.44, 5. Litteral (Ch) 1:10.58
800: 1. Bryant (NP) 2:00.19, 2. Smith (W) 2:02.94, 3. J. Wedding (Ch) 2:03.56, 4. Singletary (C) 2:04.51, 5. Shamnek (NP) 2:07.72
1,600: 1. Z. Wedding (Ch) 4:26.62, 2. J. Wedding (Ch) 4:29.36, 3. Bryant (NP) 4:31.20, 4. Smith (W) 4:32.85, 5. Foulkes (H) 4:32.98
3,200: 1. Z. Wedding (Ch) 9:50.64, 2. Foulkes (H) 10:05.39, 3. Musumeci (P) 10:06.80, 4. McGirr (H) 10:17.02, 5. Amisano (N) 10:30.15
55H: 1. Pelham (StC) 7.76, 2. Brooks (GM) 7.84, 3. Drewery (NP) 7.92, 4. Matthews (NP) 8.02, 5. Campbell (NP) 8.24
800R: 1. Huntingtown 1:32.26, 2. North Point 1:33.82, 3. Great Mills 1:34.05, 4. St. Charles 1:34.82, 5. Thomas Stone 1:35.03
1,600R: 1. Chopticon 3:29.54, 2. North Point 3:33.81, 3. Westlake 3:35.88, 4. Huntingtown 3:36,66, 5. St. Charles 3:38.53
3,200R: 1. Chopticon 8:07.52, 2. North Point 8:15.77, 3. Northern 8:32.06, 4. Westlake 8:38.25, 5. Leonardtown 8:40.19
HJ: 1. Smith (H) 6-03, 2. Campbell (NP) 6-02, 3. Bauman (N) 6-0, 4. Gray 5-10, 5. Kirkman (Ht) 5-10
LJ: 1. Williams (W) 23-5 1/4, 2. Stone (GM) 20-11 1/2, 3. Drewery (NP) 20-8 3/4, 4. Carroll (StC) 20-6 1/2, 5. Daramola (StC) 20-1 1/2
TJ: 1. Drewery (NP) 44-2 3/4, 2. Coates (H) 42-7 1/4, 3. Bauman (N) 40-10, 4. Daramola (StC) 40-4 3/4, 5. Carroll (StC) 39-9
SP: 1. King (H) 50-3, 2. Howlin (H) 47-2 3/4, 3. Spriggs (N) 45-10, 4. Williams (Ch) 42-10, 5. Szatanek (H) 41-2 1/2
Girls
1. Northern 118, 2. North Point 99, 3. Huntingown 64, 4. Thomas Stone 56, 5. Leonardtown 48, 6. Westlake 35, 7. St. Charles 34, 8. Calvert 24, 9. McDonough 22, 10. Chopticon 20, 11. Patuxent 7, 12t. La Plata 6, 12t. Lackey 6, 14. Great Mills 5.
55: 1. Henson (TS) 7.35, 2. Person (McD) 7.41, 3. Wilson (TS) 7.45, 4. Kennedy (W) 7.56, 5. Black (L) 7.58
300: 1. Henson (TS) 41.52, 2. Wilson (TS) 42.03, 3. Person (McD) 42.87, 4. Keys (NP) 43.05, 5. Milliner (StC) 43.50
500: 1. Henson (TS) 1:21.44, 2. Keys (NP) 1:23.95, 3. Partis (NP) 1:24.09, 4. Haynes (McD) 1:24.09, 5. Wilson (StC) 1:24.48
800: 1. Olson (N) 2:23.02, 2. O'Brien (Lt) 2:24.61, 3. Bissett (N) 2:28.89, 4. Tolson (N) 2:29.59, 5. McMaster (H) 2:30.74
1,600: 1. Olson (N) 5:11.25, 2. Mack (N) 5:16.08, 3. Bissett (N) 5:18.89, 4. Prince (C) 5:20.10, 5. O'Brien (Lt) 5:21.72
3,200: 1. Mack (N) 11:51.93, 2. Wilcher (H) 12:01.04, 3. Devine (N) 12:01.69, 4. Fowler (Ch) 12:11.10, 5. Setzfand (N) 12:13.52
55H: 1. James (NP) 9.03, 2. Chance (W) 9.04, 3. Rittle (Lt) 9.28, 4. Milliner (StC) 9.29, 5. Wohlfrth (Ch) 9.84
800R: 1. North Point 1:47.95, 2. Thomas Stone 1:49.46, 3. Northern 1:50.24, 4. St. Charles 1:50.34, 5. Huntingtown 1:51.93
1,600R: 1. North Point 4:18.39, 2. Northern 4:18.54, 3. Leonardtown 4:21.49, 4. Huntingtown 4:32.57, 5. Chopticon 4:33.68
3,200R: 1. Huntingtown 10:07.27, 2. Leonardtown 10:21.95, 3. Chopticon 10:36.40, 4. Calvert 11:13.85, 5. 11:28.05
HJ: 1. Chance (W) 5-2, 2. Cheney (NP) 5-0, 3. Droneberger (N) 4-10, 4. Borowski (H) 4-10, 5. Fletcher (GM) 4-10
LJ: 1. Cheney (NP) 15-11, 2. Lewis (N) 15-9, 3. Clark (StC) 15-8 1/2, 4. Milliner (StC) 15-5 3/4, 5. Washington (NP) 14-11
TJ: 1. Norris (C) 34-10 1/2, 2. Muja (Lt) 33-5 1/4, 3. McDuffie (W) 32-10 3/4, 4. Sulhoff (H) 32-6 1/2, 5. Washington (NP) 32-5 3/4
SP: 1. Creek-Barrett (NP) 37-5, 2. Jones (NP) 37-3 1/2, 3. Vanden Berg (LaP) 32-4 3/4, 4. Mackall (H) 31-6 1/2, 5. Bradshaw (N) 31-1