Team
1. La Plata 224.5, 2. Leonardtown 209.5, 3. Huntingtown 155, 4. Lackey 132, 5. Northern 116, 6. Great Mills 106.5, 7. North Point 97, T-8. Chopticon 88, T-8. Patuxent 88, 10. McDonough 49, 11. Westlake 36.5, 12. Calvert 16, 13. St. Charles 9, 14. Thomas Stone 4
Championship finals
106 D. Montgomery (N) pinned T. Montgomery (H), 1:15
113 K. Huff (NP) def. M. Oh (Lt), 5-1
120 Vosburgh (Lt) def. C. Huff (NP), 21-5 (tech fall at 4:09)
126 DeAtley (LaP) pinned Vergara (GM), 1:38
132 Bieshelt (Lt) def. Yankanich (N), 18-2 (tech fall at 5:31)
138 Andriani (N) def. James (P), 5-2
145 Eskeland (Lt) def. Cramer (H), 12-5
152 Butler (LaP) pinned Jordan (Lac), 4:50
160 Mohler (LaP) pinned Rodgers (NP), :34
170 Griffith (Ch) def. Stokes (H), 8-6
182 Jordan (GM) def. Szalapski (LaP), 10-4
195 Lednum (LaP) def. Gorham (Ch), 8-3
220 Dibble (LaP) def. Wilks (H), 5-1
285 Stanalonis (Lt) pinned Piovesan (H), 1:43