Kings Landing head swim coach Maggie O’Grady could not wipe the smile off her face when asked about her swimmers after Saturday’s Prince-Mont Swim League Division B meet against the Smallwood Marlins at the Kings Landing pool.
“They just keep surprising me,” O’Grady said. “They are pretty dominant in the water.”
The Lionfish (3-1 overall) won 37 of the 49 events and topped the Marlins with a final score of 335-243.
“The camaraderie between the teams has been awesome,” O’Grady said. “It has been a wonderful season. We have awesome parents and awesome swimmers, so it has been impressive so far.”
A handful of Kings Landing swimmers set team records in the pool Saturday. Jenna Mehls, Laurel Gallaudet, Alexia Zaidi and Lyla Smith set a new team record in the girls 18-and-Under 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2 minutes 17.09 seconds.
Zaidi set individual team records in the girls 13- to 14-year-old 50 breaststroke (38.65 seconds) and 13-14 50 backstroke (33.22), while also taking the 100 individual medley (1:14.13). Nolan Dennes set a record in the boys 15-18 back (29.72) as part of his triple-winning day by also taking the 15-18 50 fly (30.28) and 15-18 50 breast (37.81) and Albert Zaidi set a record in the boys 8-U 25 back (22.13) while also winning the 8-U 25 breast (27.84).
“There was good sportsmanship on both sides and Kings Landing is loaded,” Smallwood head coach Jeff Rivenburg said. “They have a great bunch of kids that swim well along with great coaching. This was a fun meet.”
O’Grady noted other individual swimmers who had strong showings for the Lionfish.
“One of our 10-and-Under swimmers [who had a strong showing today] was Noah Busch. He did exceptional,” O’Grady said. “He was a double winner last week and then had another great showing again today. Also, all of the Gallaudet girls had outstanding swims, including Aspen on her birthday, did great.”
Busch won the boys 9-10 50 freestyle (37.66) and Michael Trotter tripled in the boys 13-14 50 fly (32.75), 50 free (29.59) and 50 back (33.69). Aspen Gallaudet earned wins in the girls 11-12 50 butterfly (35.53) and 12-U 100 IM (1:20.06). Laurel Gallaudet won the girls 15-18 50 fly (33.88) and Cedar Gallaudet was victorious in the girls 9-10 50 free (40.47) and 10-U 25 fly (23.19).
Double winners for Kings Landing were Smith (girls 13-14 50 fly 33.82, 13-14 50 free 31.18), Sofia Rivas (girls 8-U 25 free 20.68, 8-U 25 back 23.81), Alexandra Uhlmann (girls 11-12 50 breast 45.31, 11-12 50 back 39.55) and Mehls (girls 15-18 50 back 34.47, 15-18 100 IM 1:18.59).
The Lionfish, who are scheduled to be Adelphi of Prince George’s County on Saturday, swept all five relays.
“This week we have our toughest meet of the season and it will be all hands on deck to get it done. I am looking forward to it. We will be busy,” O’Grady said.
Rivenburg was pleased with most of his swimmers times despite the team falling short.
“It is a little bit different for us down here because it is in-water starts and we are so used to our out-of-water starts, but I think all of our kids swam really well,” Rivenburg said. “Kiera Salazar swam really well for us today along with Nathalie LaFontant on the girls side. Pierce Mussante and Matthew Peck had some really good swims on the boys side.”
Salazar won the girls 9-10 25 breast (26.09). LaFontant was a double winner for the Marlins with first-place finishes in the girls 15-18 100 free (1:06.97) and the 15-18 50 breast (40.87).
On the boys side for Smallwood (1-3), Mussante was a triple winner by taking the 11-12 50 fly (36.84), 11-12 50 back (39.60) and 12-U 100 IM (1:24.12). Peck was a double winner in the boys 11-12 50 free (33.43) and 11-12 50 breast (40.88).
The Marlins are scheduled to be at MVP Dolphins in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, then compete in the Charles County championships on Sunday at Hawthorne.
“It was a hot day and the sun was blazing, but we swam really well,” Rivenburg said. “We just want to finish out [the season] strong. With summer swim, the goal is to get kids interested in swimming, enjoy it and get better. This is a building process for the young kids to really enjoy the sport, and if they enjoy it and are having fun, then I did my job as a coach. That is my goal and the goal of our coaching staff here at Smallwood. If the kids and their families are having fun, then it will be a good summer.”
