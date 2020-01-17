Players, coaches and onlookers may have arrived and departed Grace Christian Academy amid dense, foggy conditions, but the results of Tuesday night’s Metro Independent Schools Athletic League boys and girls basketball doubleheader between the hosts and Southern Maryland Christian Academy offered some clarity about the prospects of all four squads.
The Southern Maryland Christian girls opened the proceedings by coasting to a 49-22 victory over Grace Christian, but the Mustangs’ boys needed a fourth quarter surge to emerge with a 64-59 victory over the host Knights. The SMCA boys trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but closed out the frame on a 5-0 run and opened the fourth on a 9-0 run.
“That was a big way for us to finish the third quarter,” Southern Maryland head boys basketball head coach David McGlone said. “We hit some shots late in the quarter and that helped us going into the fourth quarter. We had quite a run there to take the lead. Then the guys did a great job of getting to the line and making free throws.”
Grace Christian (3-6, 2-2 MISAL) led by as many as nine points early in the third quarter and owned a 43-38 lead until Southern Maryland Christian got a late three-point field goal from Martice Newsome to end the frame.
The Mustangs (6-4, 1-1) started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run on buckets from Bryson Kittrell and DeAndre Seeden and free throws from Kittrell, who went 13 of 16 from the line in the final quarter and 17 of 20 for the game en route to scoring 27 points on the night.
Grace Christian head boys coach John Stokes had been pleased with the way the first three quarters played out, but the Knights were unable to close out the contest in similar fashion. Southern Maryland Christian outscored the hosts 40-30 in the second half and the Mustangs owned a distinct advantage at the free-throw line, converting on 20 of 24 attempts.
“We were down two starters and we just got tired in the fourth quarter,” Stokes said. “They took 20 free throws in the fourth quarter and we took only three.”
“Both teams played hard,” Grace Christian forward Tyler Doersom said. Doersom and Marquis Wilson each had 14 points to lead the Knights. “They were a lot more aggressive in the fourth quarter. We didn’t play as well in the second half. We had a good first half.”
In the girls game, Grace Christian (0-4, 0-4) actually scored the first five points on the game on consecutive buckets from Madison Greene. But the Knights’ quick start was an afterthought by the time the Mustangs owned a 21-12 halftime lead and extended the advantage to 39-14 at the end of three quarters after limiting the host Knights to two points in the third quarter.
“Our pressure defense really did a good job in the third quarter,” Southern Maryland Christian head girls basketball coach Paul Tarry said. “We held them to only two points in the third quarter. Jariah [Russell] is definitely our leader. She had 28 points the other night [in a 66-65 loss] against Grace Brethren [Christian of Prince George’s County]. Some of our younger girls are getting better.”
Southern Maryland Christian (4-7, 1-2) got plenty of production from senior Jariah Russell (19 points), freshman Kennady Johnson (12 points) and sophomore Hannah Morrison added 14 more on her 16th birthday.
The Mustangs opened the second half on a 14-0 run to forge a commanding 35-12 lead before Greene ended that prolonged spurt with the Knights’ only basket of the third quarter.
Russell scored eight of the Mustangs’ 10 points in the first quarter, while Johnson had eight points, including a pair of three-point field goals in the third quarter. With Russell and Johnson watching from the bench, Morrison capped her birthday outing by scoring eight points in the fourth quarter when the teams virtually traded baskets.
