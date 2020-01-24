LANHAM — The Southern Maryland Christian Academy boys and girls basketball teams made the trek to Washington Bible College on Tuesday to face Lanham Christian, a school directly across the street from the college on Good Luck Road.
While there may have been little drama in the opening game of the Metro Independent Schools Athletic League twin-bill as the Southern Maryland Christian girls defeated Lanham Christian, 58-39, after the Mustangs led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, the boys game between the two squads offered a bevy of runs and emotional swings as well during a frenetic fourth quarter. Southern Maryland Christian boys eventually prevailed, 76-70, over the defending MISAL champions.
Southern Maryland Christian (8-4, 3-1 MISAL) led by only a single point at the end of each of the first two quarters and took a 50-46 lead into the fourth. The Mustangs opened the final frame with a flourish to forge a 59-48 lead capped by a pair of free throws from Bryson Kittrell, who finished the night with a game-high 30 points, including going 13 for 13 from the free-throw line.
Lanham Christian (10-6, 4-2) countered with a 14-0 run to take a 62-59 lead with 3 minutes 30 seconds left to play and the host Lions appeared to have all the momentum heading into the latter stages of the outing. But Southern Maryland Christian responded in a big way.
Darius McClary tied the contest with a three-point field goal, then Maurtice Newsome gave the visitors the lead for good with another three-pointer.
“It was such an emotional final quarter, I had to sit down,” Southern Maryland Christain head boys basketball coach David McGlone said. “I usually like standing up, but tonight I had to sit down in the fourth quarter. We were up 11, then Lanham had a big run to go up three. But then Darius and Maurtice hit those threes and Bryson was able to finish it by getting to the line.”
After Newsome’s three-pointer gave the Mustangs a 67-64 lead, Kittrell did most of the damage in the final 75 seconds. He made a layup on the next Mustangs possession to give the visitors a 69-64 lead then added a pair of free throws and a conventional three-point play to push the margin to 74-67 with 24.6 seconds left and they held on from there.
Jack Dumbia (25 points), the reigning MISAL boys player of the year, led the Lions in a losing cause.
“We were down 11 in the fourth quarter then we had that big run to go up three,” said Lanham Christian coach Byron Mouton, younger brother of Westlake head boys basketball coach Ed Mouton. “We ran the same play successfully during that 14-0 run. Then we went away from it for some reason and we didn’t get out and defend their three-point shooters. That one by [McClary] turned the game for them.”
In the girls game that kicked off the doubleheader, Southern Maryland Christian (6-7, 3-1) shook off a slow start to take a 36-19 halftime advantage, then the Mustangs led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter before coasting to a 58-39 victory over the host Lions.
Senior Jariah Russell led Southern Maryland Christian with 16 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Kennadi Johnson had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Five other players scored for the Mustangs on Tuesday.
“The main thing today was we were able to get a lot of our reserves into the game and we got balanced scoring,” Southern Maryland Christian head girls basketball coach Paul Tarry said. “Our starters did a good job on both ends of the floor and we were able to get a lot of our backups into the game in the second half. We’re going to need everyone to contribute as we move forward.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1