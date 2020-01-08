Results
Team scores were not kept at this event. Individual results note first-place winner regardless of school followed by SMAC placers only.
Boys
55: 1. Allen (Bull) 6.35, 4. Smith (Ht) 6.52, 8. Stout (LaP) 6.62, 14. Myers (NP) 6.74, 15. Brown (TS) 6.81
300: 1. Nya (Bow) 34.84, 7. Myers (NP) 36.47, 8. Arjun (StC) 36.66, 11. Cobb (LaP) 36.80
500: 1. Jackson (EP) 1:06.66, 2. Mcmahan (Ch) 1:07.00, 3. Cobb (LaP) 1:08.00, 17. Hollis (NP) 1:10.60
800: 1. Lund (Oak) 1:54.31, 3. Bryant (NP) 1:59.47, 11. McGirr (Ht) 2:07.87, 16. King (Nor) 2:09.36
1,000: 1. Jamison (McL) 2:31.81, 6. Smith (W) 2:39.04, 12. Suskar (GM) 2:56.05, 12. Hoover (Ch) 3:03.84
1,600: 1. Lund (Oak) 4:24.31, 4. Z. Wedding (Ch) 4:26.04, 8. Bryant (NP) 4:32.53, 13. J. Wedding (Ch) 4:36.16
3,200: 1. Z. Wedding (Ch) 9:37.70, 13. Goodrich (Lt) 10:55.85, 18. Bush (Cal) 11:03.64
55H: 1. Getzen (DH) 7.58, 2. Brooks (GM) 7.77, 3. Pelham (StC) 7.81, 4. Drewery (NP) 7.84, 8. Matthews (NP) 8.19, 9. Strong (LaP) 8.26
800R: 1. Paint Branch 1:31.46, 3. Great Mills 1:33.67, 4. North Point 1:34.47, 11. Huntingtown 1:36.75, 12. Thomas Stone 1:37.18
1,600R: 1. Woodlawn 3:29.42, 5. Chopticon 3:36.43, 11. North Point 3:42.01, 16. Leonardtown 3:46.84
3,200R: 1. Chopticon 8:15.44, 3. North Point 8:28.30, 8. Leonardtown 8:55.40, 9. Westlake 8:56.15
HJ: 1. Smith (Ht) 6-6, 2. Campbell (NP) 6-2, 6. Bauman (N) 6-0
LJ: 1. Martin (SG) 20-2 1/2, 2. Daramola (StC) 20-0 3/4, 3. Carroll (StC) 19-10 1/2, 4. Stone (GM) 19-10 1/2, 5. Strong (LaP) 19-9 1/2, 6. Williams (W) 19-4, 7. Bauman (N) 19-1 1/2
TJ: 1. Drewery (NP) 43-9, 2. Coates (Ht) 42-11, 4. Daramola (StC) 42-0 1/4, 5. Bauman (N) 40-5 1/2, 8. Williams (W) 38-11, 9. Carroll (StC) 38-10 3/4
SP: 1. King (Ht) 52-1, 5. Williams (Ch) 46-07.50, 16. Vayro (Lac) 41-0, 19. Hill (Ht) 39-9
Girls
55: 1. Perrow (Bull) 7.02, 7. Henson (TS) 7.40
300: 1. Bobb (HTech) 39.34, 2. Henson (TS) 41.10, 8. Wilson (TS) 42.99, 10. Person (McD) 43.31
500: 1. Hinton (Bull) 1:18.28, 7. Keys (NP) 1:24.09, 14. Wilson (StC) 1:25.84
800: 1. Patterson (SR) 2:19.53, 2. Olson (N) 2:22.80, 5. O'Brien (Lt) 2:26.66, 9. McMaster (Ht) 2:33.23
1,000: 1. Corcoran (York) 3;00.33, 5. Mutchler (Cal) 3:18.30, 14. Gagnon (Ch) 3:40.73, 15. Duval Rivera (GM) 4:54.48
1,600: 1. Bushee (Hern) 5:16.06, 2. Olson (N) 5:17.92, 3. O'Brien (Lt) 5:24.71, 6. Tolson (N) 5:30.74, 9. Mutchler (Cal) 5:44.65
3,200: 1. Dean (York) 11:22.71, 2. Mack (N) 11:24.09, 3. Prince (Cal) 11:31.50, 4. Wilcher (Ht) 12:06.52
55H: 1. Phillips (Bull) 7.87; No SMAC participants
800R: 1. Bullis 1:40.20, 5. North Point 1:48.91, 14. McDonough 1:53.84, 16. Thomas Stone 1:54.31
1,600R: 1. Bullis 3:57.71, 11. North Point 4:22.80, 12. Leonardtown 4:23.56, 16. Thomas Stone 4:29.59
3,200R: 1. West Springfield 9:45.31, 2. Huntingtown 10:18.26, 3. Chopticon 10:32.50, 6. Leonardtown 10:43.88
HJ: 1. Chance (Wl) 5-2, 2. Cheney (NP) 5-2, 6. Droneberger (Nor) 4-10, 11. Borowski (Ht) 4-10
LJ: 1. Reid (Bull) 17-0 1/2, 3. Milliner (StC) 16-4 1/4, 8. Cheney (NP) 15-3 1/4, 14. Muja (Lt) 14-9
TJ: 1. Reid (Bull) 36-6 1/2, 5. Muja (Lt) 33-10 1/2, 10. Washington (NP) 12-2 3/4
SP: 1. Franklin (Bull) 38-5 1/2, 2. Creek-Barrett (NP) 38-0 1/2, 4. Jones (NP) 37-9, 12. Chase (GM) 31-0 1/2