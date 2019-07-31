Hundreds of swimmers were cheered on by their peers, coaches and parents as they achieved their best times of the season at the annual Southern Maryland Swim League Invitational on Saturday at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland aquatic center.
The competition was the culmination for the league's season which offers a chance for year-round swimmers to sharpen their skills and best their own personal records. It featured seven teams with over 300 swimmers divided into six age groups with divisions for boys and girls and two classes.
Quadruple winners on the day were the Elks' Tyler Wood (boys 7- to 8-year-old 50-yard backstroke, 25 freestyle, 25 butterfly, 25 breaststroke), Wildewood's Jackson Grant (9-10 25 back, 50 free, 100 individual medley, 25 breast) and the Elks' Nelle Ray (girls 15-18 50 back, 50 free, 100 IM, 50 fly).
Three Tritons swimmers also won four events: John Masiello (boys 13-14 50 back, 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breast), Addison Willey (girls 13-14 50 back, 50 free, 100 IM, 50 fly) and Kendall Wathen (girls 11-12 50 back, 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 breast).
Masiello went into the day hoping to break a record, having broken four this summer already, and ended up setting the sole record of the day. As the first swimmer in the 200 free relay, Masiello's time of 23.51 seconds broke a record that was previously held since 1992 of 23.75.
“I’ve been swimming for about three years, since 2016,” said Masiello, who is going to be a freshman at Leonardtown High School this fall. “When I went into the season, before I swam anything, I looked at the times. And since I do year-round swimming, that also helped with it. I kind of just looked at it and was determined to break those records because of how long ago they were, since the 1900s.
Masiello’s favorite event to swim is the 100 free.
“I would say Tritons are kind of small team, but still we are going as hard as we can and getting the best times that we can," he said. "In the relay, we did pretty good. I swam my best 50 breaststroke time and I gained a little bit of time in the backstroke but still got first."
Triple winners were Wildewood's Noelle Trago (girls 7-8 25 back, 25 free, 25 breast), Wildewood's Abigail Lovelace (girls 10-and-Under 100 IM, 9-10 25 fly, 9-10 25 breast), Elks' Zach Loesch (boys 11-12 50 free, 100 IM, 50 fly) and Elks' James Wojtowicz (boys 15-18 50 free, 100 IM, 50 fly).
Double winners were Elks' Anna Boarman (9-10 girls 25 back, 50 free), Wildewood's Lauren Krukar (girls 10-U 100 IM, 9-10 50 breast), Sharks' Alex Savage (boys 9-10 50 free, 25 fly), Breton Bay's Gibson Farr (boys 11-12 50 breast, 50 free), Elks' Wyatt Bean (boys 11-12 100 IM, 50 fly) and Elks' Emma Levin (girls 13-14 100 IM, 50 fly).
The Elks took both of the boys 200 medley relays. In A, Grant Pennell, Aidan Rigney, Victor DelaCuesta and Andy Loesch finished in 2:27.56, with the B team of Zach Loesch, Liam Rigney, Wojtowicz and Joseph Wood winning in 2:15.30.
Wildewood and Elks split the girls 200 medley relays. Wildewood’s team of Caroline Allred, Patience Yeh, Ava Cotroneo and Caroline Cotroneo placed first in A (2:27.52) and the Elks team of Ashlyn Zeier, Megan Carrigg, Ray and Anna Boarman were first in B (2:08.77).
The mixed 8-U 100 free relays were split. The Elks' Hudson Far, Sam Loesch, Willow Gomez and Aelaine Faidley won in A (1:25.56) and Wildewood's Joey Ross, Natalie Empfield, Mason Kollar and Trago took B (1:19.12).
The 200 free relay was split in boys. Wildewood's Zachary Davis, August Shoger, Zachary Horner and Luke Wichrowski won A (2:07.50), while Elks' Andy Loesch, Zach Loesch, Joseph Wood and Wojtowicz won B (1:59.59).
In the girls 200 free relay, Elks' Anelisa Graessle, Reese Fairfax, Amelie Tonkyro and Abigail McCauley took A (2:12.30), while teammates Jennifer Wojtowicz, Anna Boarman, Ashlyn Zeier and Ray won B (1:57.13).
Single winners included Breton Bay's Abel Kassulke (6-U boys 25 back), Wildewood's Gloria Graves (6-U girls 25 back), Sharks' Gatlin Metcalf (7-8 boys 25 back), Wildewood's Natalia Linger (girls 7-8 25 back), Breton Bay's Sam Wathen (9-10 boys 25 back), Wildewood's Dakota Lord (girls 9-10 25 back), Cove Point's Adam Yarnell (boys 11-12 50 back), Tritons' Ryan Ludlow (boys 11-12 50 back), Cove Point's Reagan Krukar (girls 11-12 50 back), Sharks' Aaron Peters (boys 13-14 50 back), Tritons' Sydney Crownover (girls 13-14 50 back), Sharks' Sean Eby (boys 15-18 50 back), Wildewood's Maximus Empfield (boys 6-U 25 free), Wildewood's Audra Shoger (boys 6-U 25 free). Cove Point's Korbin Kiessling (boys 7-8 25 free) and Cove Point's Maya Nickle (girls 7-8 25 free).
“I swam the freestyle and I am about to swim breaststroke,” said 8-year-old Nickle, who was swimming in the invitational for the first time with Cove Point. “It felt pretty good to swim the freestyle because I won that heat. I like my team because it’s kind of easy and they are nice.”
More single winners were Sharks' Isa DeLeon (girls 8-U 25 fly), Wildewood's August Shoger (boys 9-10 25 fly), Tritons' Rhiannan Willey (girls 9-10 25 fly), Elks' Kate Torgesen (girls 9-10 50 free), Elks' Nate Bean (boys 9-10 25 breast), Elks' Lindsay Hunter (girls 11-12 50 fly), Cove Point's Megan Leidig (girls 11-12 50 breast), Wildewood's Gabriella Linger (girls 11-12 100 IM), Elks' Ashlyn Zeier (girls 11-12 50 free), Breton Bay's Daniel Knott (boys 11-12 50 breast), Elks' Megan Carrigg (girls 13-14 50 free), Wildewood's Jackson Northrup (boys 13-14 50 free), Breton Bay's Ben Harms (boys 13-14 50 free), Elks' Ryan Torgesen (boys 13-14 100 IM) and Cove Point's Nathan Farley boys 13-14 50 fly).
Also winning an event were Sharks' Jackson Stokes (boys 13-14 50 breast), Elks' Mia Levin (girls 13-14 50 breast), Wildewood's Molly Kollar (girls 13-14 50 breast), Wildewood's Ryan Northrup (boys 15-18 50 breast) and Swan Point's Megan Zalesak (girls 15-18 50 breast).
"Last meet I had a really hard time. I fell off the block and I swam a really slow time, so this time I got in the water and I just attacked it," said Zalesak, a rising 10th-grader at La Plata High School. "I swam a personal record, which is a 28.76 in the 50 free. 50 breast is my favorite to swim. I don't know it just kind of clicked with me ever since I started swimming. High school swimming is a lot more competitive and this is very relaxed, but I still take it very seriously because swimming is my sport."
She added: "Swimming is keeping me in shape for our all-year team, I swim for Rockfish and the team is like my heart. I love Swan Point so much. Coach Chris Butler is the one that got me into swimming."