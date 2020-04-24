Spring sports athletes still finding a way

Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference may be gradually accepting their fate of being denied a spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of them have found ways to stay busy close to home indoors and outside.
La Plata High School senior Ryan Calvert was among the principal players last spring when the Warriors captured the Class 2A State title. Calvert, who is headed to the University of North Carolina Wilmington this fall, has found limited chances to work out with his father, Mark Calvert, and older brother, Alex Calvert, as his high school days rapidly wind to an end.
“It’s important to be able to have some workouts,” said Calvert, who gets out twice each week to throw 60 to 65 pitches to his older brother and take batting practice with his father tossing. “I think we all had hopes of playing this spring. We had a good team back and we were looking to win another state title. But I want to stay strong and be ready for summer and fall.”
Northern High School junior Oakley Olson had been the top female athlete from Calvert County during the cross country and indoor track and field seasons and was eagerly looking forward to the spring outdoor track and field season. With the school year and spring season both on the verge of being nixed, Olson has stayed busy working out with Oakdale senior Kyle Lund and running time trials at Joint Base Andrews where her father works.
“It was tough not being able to have a full season and all the practices,” Olson said. “But I’ve been able to train with Kyle Lund and then take part in time trials at Andrews. He’s really pushed me to get faster. I’m really hoping to be able to break five minutes for the mile and 11 minutes for the two-mile.”
Lund recently signed with Brigham Young University for track and Olson admits that BYU is still among her short list of potential college choices for the fall of 2021. While the spring season may eventually be minimized or eliminated altogether, Olson plans to remain in peak form during the summer and then go in quest of her second straight state cross country title in the fall.
“Once they start lifting some of the restrictions, I look forward to getting together with my Northern teammates,” Olson said. “We had some big goals for the spring season, so now we’ll just have to focus on cross country and then indoor and outdoor.”
La Plata High School seniors and step-sisters Sydney Bales and Jayci Chamberlain were both looking to add a third straight 2A State softball title to their résumés this spring. But with the school year condensed and spring sports likely to suffer, Bales and Chamberlain have stayed busy working out together and throwing the ball around in their yard.
“We’ve been running and throwing almost every day,” said Bales, who is headed to George Mason University for softball. “We try to get outside and throw in the front yard. Sometimes we get to take some batting, but it’s been tough because we don’t have normal practices and we probably won’t have a season. Me and Jayci get to play in college, but a lot of our teammates won’t get to play.”
“It’s tough to get to a park and throw because the fields are closed,” said Chamberlain, who is headed to North Carolina State University for softball. “So we just get out and throw outside. Sometimes we get up to the cages. I am hoping we could get back to school for the last week and have a short season. But that’s probably not going to happen.”
Likewise, Chopticon senior lacrosse player Katelynn Perrotta has been limited to throwing the ball around in her yard with her father, Dan Perrotta, the head boys lacrosse coach and physical education teacher at Thomas Stone. Like Bales and Chamberlain, Katelynn Perrotta has committed to playing in college which softened the blow of an absent spring season.
“I’ve tried to get out and run every day and then take some time to throw the ball around,” said Perrotta, who is headed to Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania for lacrosse. “It’s different not being able to practice with your teammates every day. We had our senior pictures taken for our senior poster, but it’s sad knowing we won’t be able to play any more games together.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1