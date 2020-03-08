For years, St. Charles senior Tremaine Chesley envisioned what it would be like to play for a state basketball championship when he was in high school. He and his teammates moved a step closer towards that very goal on Saturday night.
The Spartans defeated the visiting Watkins Mill 69-44 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal to earn a spot in the state semifinals on Thursday at Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland College Park.
St. Charles (26-1 overall) is scheduled to play Atholton of Howard County at 5 p.m. Thursday with the winner moving on to play for the 3A state championship at 3 p.m. Saturday in College Park against the winner of the other state semifinal that has Northeast of Anne Arundel County taking on Baltimore's Poly.
“I've thought about this since seventh grade,” Chesley said in the hall outside the team's locker room, moments after he and his teammates and coaches cut down a net in celebration following its win over its Montgomery County opponent on Saturday night. “I used to say that we were going to do it. Our class was going to do it. We finally did it. It feels good. The hard work and dedication is paying off. We get to see how far we can actually go.”
After knocking on the door the previous couple of seasons but not quite getting over the hump, this year's St. Charles squad has risen to every challenge.
Coming off a challenging couple of games in the 3A South Region I tournament, the Spartans opened their game against Watkins Mill in dominant fashion, outscoring the Wolverines 20-6 in the first quarter. Following an especially intense region final against Potomac of Prince George's County in which they rallied to win by three points, the Spartans were seemingly on cruise control over the final three periods in sealing their spot in College Park.
Watkins Mill (15-9), the No. 8 seed among the 3A classification's final eight teams, cut its deficit to 33-21 on Joseph Crespo's three to end the first half. But top-seeded St. Charles immediately reasserted itself to open the third quarter on Omar Mcgann's three-pointer, which was followed shortly thereafter by a Max Brooks three-point play. The Spartans' 12-6 run to open the half served to kill off any Wolverines' momentum that may have lingered from the end of the first half.
St. Charles led 55-34 before a pair of Jordan Holland three-pointers pulled Watkins Mill to within 55-40 through three quarters, but the hosts surrendered just four points in outscoring the Wolverines 14-4 over the final eight minutes to ensure there would be no late-game drama.
“They're in the final eight for a reason,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said of Watkins Mill. “They won a region, had a tough game against Rockville that went to overtime. Had a close game against Damascus. That's a team that beat Gaithersburg, beat Clarksburg, so we knew they weren't going to come in and just roll over.”
Brooks scored a game-high 22 points for St. Charles. Mcgann also reached double figures and finished with 17. Amir Dade and Chesley both scored eight, while Klayton Batten chipped in six on a night when eight different Spartans contributed on the scoresheet as they took the next step towards their ultimate goal.
“It's an amazing feeling, knowing that we worked hard all year to be here,” said Mcgann, with the recently cut down net adoring his neck after the team's locker room talk. “Now I got the net. It's a great feeling to have. We worked hard all 53 practices, 27 games. We went hard every single last one of them.”
St. Charles played as challenging a regular season schedule as it could, and then had to navigate through an arduous region to put itself in the position its now in.
“I feel like it's well-earned for our guys,” Campbell said. “They came here when the school really hadn't established an identity. Our culture was pretty solid because of the guys we had, but it wasn't like people were checking on St. Charles to win a region, especially one that was referred to as the region of death.”
Atholton, the No. 5 seed, defeated fourth-seeded C.M. Wright of Harford County 68-62 to earn its state semifinal spot opposite St. Charles. Coming off a busy, challenging week, the Spartans plan to proceed as usual into this week. There is still work to be done.
“We have a day off and then come back and practice,” Chesley said. “We have to lock in and stay focused. It ain't over yet. Regardless of who we play, it ain't over. We have to always play hard, even if we play a JV team. Play hard. Our coaches tell us, 'If our moms step on the court with us, we still crush them.' We have to do what we have to do.”