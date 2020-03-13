Thursday morning was a busy one for Brett Campbell.
Just a week earlier, the St. Charles High School boys basketball head coach had celebrated a tense Class 3A South Region I final victory in a high-profile matchup against Potomac, of Prince George's County, which was followed on Saturday with a state quarterfinal victory over Watkins Mill that earned the 26-1 Spartans a spot in the 3A state semifinals.
St. Charles was scheduled to play Atholton of Howard County at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland in College Park to try to earn a chance to play for a state championship on Saturday, also at Maryland.
Wednesday night, the determination was made by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association for the state semifinal games to be played in front of a largely empty arena, due to the coronavirus outbreak, with only the teams, parents and essential personnel in the building.
So, instead of just getting ready to coach his team in what would have been the school's first state semifinal game in any sport, Campbell had to give considerable attention Thursday to getting the tickets to the family members who would be present to watch the Spartans square off against their Howard County counterparts.
“Last week, it's just been a whirlwind,” Campbell said on Friday afternoon. “I don't think I came up for air until Sunday. With the one-day turnarounds and the amount of film that you're watching. We started watching Oxon Hill film the Thursday after the [SMAC championship] game, so we came into that game pretty prepared. Then having to turn around and do it for Potomac and Watkins Mill, by the time Sunday hit, deep breath and right on to Atholton. I really didn't pay much attention to what was going on, as far as the virus and everything. So it kind of snuck up on me.
“Then Wednesday hit and suddenly everything is happening between the NBA, Tom Hanks, [Utah Jazz player] Rudy Gobert and our game. Feeding into Thursday, we were scrambling, [St. Charles athletic director Jennifer] Smith and I, trying to get the tickets situated. Making sure to call the parents to make sure everyone was able to get tickets and everyone knew where to meet and pretty much as soon as we finished that I get the message that the game has been postponed.”
The news came shortly before the school was to hold a pep rally for the team prior to it heading off to College Park. The team was called to the library where Campbell broke the news to them.
“I thought they handled it pretty well,” he said. “I talked to them about, as disappointed as we may be not to play, the experience that we got from this is priceless. The experiences that we've had, not just this last week but the whole season, have really bonded us together as a family. And I know for me, if a member of my family got sick at an event like this I know I would just be crushed. I told the guys I'd feel the same way if something happened to any of them.
“With all the questions about what's going on and the uncertainty with it, I told them that I could understand why they were making this decision as the coach and the person looking over the well-being of our family members.”
The pep rally did go on as planned, just with a different tone than it may have had in different circumstances.
“We were able to say, as disappointing as it is to not play, we can still go and celebrate our success so far with our student body. That kind of helped us get over it a little bit,” Campbell said. “It was going to be a send-off pep rally. We'd be heading off to the bus after they introduced all the players. But then it gave them a little time to do an impromptu dunk contest and be a little bit more relaxed than we would have if there had been a game looming in about two hours.”
As of Friday afternoon, all of the state semifinals were still officially postponed, with the hope that they could possibly still be played. Other states made the decision to cancel their state basketball tournament games.
Schools in the state of Maryland will be closed for two weeks until March 27, but if schools are able to reopen as scheduled, the possibility of finishing the tournament still currently exists. While Campbell would like to see his players be able to run out onto the Xfinity Center court and see their supporters up in the stands, he knows it's nothing he can control.
“I don't really think about it at this point,” he said about whether the games might actually be able to be played. “It's not my decision. It's people that are a lot more informed. It's their decision. We just have to trust that they're making the right decision and we'll be willing to go along with whatever they decide. We're just appreciative to have had the opportunity to play together and to get to this point.”
Coming back and just trying to flip the switch back on would be challenging, as well, as there are no practices with schools closed. Picking up in the exact same spot might not be possible for a team that had been clicking on all cylinders through the postseason.
“That would be very difficult,” Campbell said. “I think we're peaking at the right moment. We've been playing our best basketball here down the stretch, beating two top 10 teams [In Oxon Hill and Potomac]. Really, we've been playing great basketball all season long, but just a couple of fantastic games there. To shut down for two weeks ... the guys are going to be limited in that two weeks. It's not like we're getting in and practicing and staying sharp. Some of the rec centers are going to be shut down, gyms are going to be shut down, guys might be hesitant to even go out and go for a jog. Who knows what type of shape people are coming back in in two weeks if it does happen? We'll deal with that if it comes, but it would be pretty challenging, considering the fact that we're peaking now.”