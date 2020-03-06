The seniors on the St. Charles High School boys basketball team have experienced plenty of highs and some lows during their time in the program.
In years past as they continually raised the program's profile they came tantalizingly close to breaking through, but could never quite get over the hump whether in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference or in regional tournaments.
Trailing the visiting Potomac Wolverines 64-60 with 4 minutes 26 seconds to play in Thursday night's Class 3A South Region I championship game, the Spartans could have added one more heartbreaking end to their young six-year history. But, with a SMAC championship already earned this season, this year's squad made sure the postseason follows a different script, as well.
Fittingly enough, two St. Charles seniors who have been in the program for four years took control over the final four-plus minutes.
Tremaine Chesley and Omar Mcgann combined for 17 fourth-quarter points to rally the top-seeded Spartans to a 75-72 victory to claim the program's first regional championship on a night when the team also earned the program's 100th win.
“It just shows how good we are together and how hard we fought to get here,” Mcgann said. “It's an amazing feeling. We worked so hard for this, just being here as a team. It's so great. I've never been more proud of our guys.”
Chesley started what turned out to be the decisive run with a bucket near the midpoint of the final period before Mcgann knocked down a pair of three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put the Spartans in front to stay.
“Kind of had flashbacks to Tuesday, hitting two back-to-back ones that really were huge,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said, referencing a pair of critical triples Mcgann had contributed to the team's region semifinal win over Oxon Hill in the previous round. “The other night it was to put us up double figures, but those are two guys who have been here for four years. Those are four-year seniors who have worked hard and gotten better, put in the work in the offseason, which is really where this game is won.”
Heading into the postseason much was made about the difficulty level in Region I of the 3A South, but through two rounds St. Charles (25-1) had won by 43 and 16 points. Against Potomac (22-3), the region's No. 2 seed from Prince George's County, it would not be so comfortable.
The Wolverines' Corey Dyches scored 23 first-half points to lead his team to a 41-37 lead at the half. Potomac's momentum carried into the second half, as the visitors eventually extended their lead to 56-47 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter. St. Charles responded with a nine-point surge to end the quarter starting with an alley-oop finished by Max Brooks that brought the capacity crowd to its feet. Buckets by Klayton Batten, Chesley and Jaiden Butler followed before Batten converted one of two free throws just before quarter's end to knot the score at 56.
Chesley and Potomac's Jordan Beckett traded baskets to start the fourth quarter before St. Charles went up 60-58 on Amir Dade's basket. But a 6-0 Wolverines run featuring baskets from Duane Mason and Harrison Anthony and a pair of Dyches free throws had the visitors in front 64-60 and seemingly in the driver's seat.
But given the challenging schedule St. Charles played this season, as well as the lessons of the past, there was no panic on the Spartans' bench.
“That's why we played the schedule we did, to test ourselves early,” Campbell said. “We didn't fracture as a unit. Guys stuck together. They made plays for one another. We knew a run would come, but we had to get stops first. We were still scoring, we just weren't getting stops, which is uncharacteristic for us. Usually we really defend. Now, [Dyches] hit some amazing shots. He is a great player, but we still could have done some things and we did it better in the second half.”
Trailing 64-62, Mcgann's first three of the quarter at the 3:32 mark gave St. Charles the lead for good. He knocked down another on the team's next trip down the floor to provide the hosts with a four-point cushion. The Spartans struggled to make free throws that would have sealed the win over the final couple of minutes, but managed to hold Potomac at bay until the clock ran to all zeroes.
“Leadership, sticking together,” Mcgann said of what got the team through the game's critical juncture. “I had to talk to them. Max was getting a little frustrated. Tremaine was getting a little frustrated. I had to talk to them. It was the only way we were going to get through it. My shots came from my teammates. It's all running through them. The only reason I score is because of them. I can't thank them enough. They're outstanding players. I love them to death.”
Dealing with adversity
Amid the adversity St. Charles faced, the team worked through injuries that limited Brooks and Chesley to some extent.
“Max and Tremaine have both gutted through some stuff as far as injuries,” Campbell said. “Tremaine didn't even play in our first playoff game, hasn't really been practicing and I think it was evident on the free-throw line a little bit. But we have a saying, we say 'Win anyway.' Whether it's we're getting no whistles, foul counts, a loud gym or someone goes down hurt, we have to win anyway.”
Chesley finished with a team-high 25 points, 16 of which came in the second half.
“My team told me they got me. My coaches told me they got me.,” he said. “I just had to play through everything, the ankle injury, had to play through it all. I knew this could be my last game, so I had to leave it all on the floor.
“It means a lot to us knowing where the school started from and how everybody doubted us and knowing how everybody's had something to say, about this and about that. We put in the work and did what we had to do. They can't say nothing about us now. ... It means a lot for my senior year, to know I finally did it. We've never made it this far. To actually make it this far makes me feel good.”
Dyches canned eight three-pointers and finished with 37 points in a losing cause to lead all scorers, while Mason added another 19 for Potomac.
Joining Chesley in double figures for St. Charles, Mcgann scored 18 points, Amir Dade 14 and Batten chipped in with 10 as the Spartans earned their first regional championship.
“It was a hard-fought win,” said Brooks, who scored six points and was his typically disruptive self on the defensive end. “We worked hard for that. This is what we practice for. ... It's big for the whole community. Our first regional championship, another banner, we're really excited.”
To earn the program's 100th win on the night when it claimed its first region crown made the night a little more special for Campbell.
“To see all the alums that have played for us coming back, that was all them,” he said. “I haven't shot a jumpshot in a game, got a stop or a rebound. It's all these guys, so credit to where they've come in the last six years.”
The top seed in the 3A classification, St. Charles will be home in the state quarterfinals on Saturday night. The time and opponent were not known at press time. But the opportunity to play on with the goal of playing for a state title at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland in College Park was something that Mcgann did not take lightly.
“It's one of the biggest honors ever,” he said. “I might be playing at a college. It's like a dream come true. I've only played at a college for a camp. ... I'm playing to put a banner on the wall. That's amazing. Not a lot of people can say they're playing to put a banner on the wall. It's an amazing feeling to be moving on and going somewhere.”