In a game that evolved into a tale of two halves, the host St. Charles High School boys basketball team shook off a shaky first half to upend visiting Thomas Stone, 66-58, in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest on Wednesday night.
St. Charles (16-1, 7-0 SMAC Potomac) struggled from the floor in the first half, trailing 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 29-22 at the break after trailing by as many as 11 points on two occasions in the second quarter. But the Spartans opened the third quarter with a flourish and eventually pulled away despite going just 9 of 26 from the free-throw line in the second half.
“When Omar [McGann] gave a little speech in the locker room at halftime, he said Stone won the first half so now it’s up to us to win the one that counts,” St. Charles coach Brett Campbell said. “I thought we did a better job raising our intensity in the second half. We were able to attack the basket more and we did it with Tremaine [Chesley] having to sit with three fouls.”
Thomas Stone (13-5, 6-2) enjoyed a promising start to the game as Kire Hines hit a pair of three-point field goals in the first quarter and another in the second when reserve Tevin Vinson also connected from long range.
Hines’ third three-pointer of the half gave the Cougars a 26-15 lead and later Leonard Wilson scored inside to put the visitors up 28-17, but the Spartans ended the half on a 5-1 run with Ramerik Daniels accounted for the final five points. Hines finished the night with 18 points, which included four threes, while Wilson added 17 and Vinson contributed 13.
St. Charles closed out the first half with a little momentum and enjoyed more in the opening portion of the third quarter. McGann connected on a three-pointer during an 8-1 run that brought the hosts even at 30. The Spartans closed out the quarter on an 8-3 spurt with Vinson’s second three-pointer quickly matched by one from St. Charles reserve Davon Carter that gave the hosts a 46-41 lead going to the final frame.
“I thought St. Charles did a really good job picking up their intensity in the second half,” said Thomas Stone head coach Dale Lamberth, whose team is idle until a home game against Lackey at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. “They did a good job getting to the basket and getting to the line. Our guys hung together. There was a point in the fourth quarter when it could have gotten away from us. But we held up until the turnovers killed us.”
While St. Charles appeared to have all the momentum heading into the fourth quarter, Thomas Stone displayed plenty of resiliency on the road. The Cougars rallied to claim a 57-54 lead with just over three minutes to play on three-pointers from Hines and Vinson and a dunk from Jacory Wilkes. But the latter portion of the game belonged to the hosts.
After Chesley hit one free throw, senior Klayton Batten provided a spark for the Spartans when he connected on three straight buckets inside, two off Stone turnovers. In fact, the Cougars turned the ball over on four straight possessions at one point and the Spartans pulled away despite their woeful shooting performance from the foul line.
At one stretch of the second half, St. Charles missed seven straight foul shots and were 5 of 20 from the stripe. The Spartans finished the game 14 of 31 from the line (45 percent). Senior Max Brooks recorded eight blocked shots and changed several others and also led the hosts with 16 points, while Batten added 11.
“I just did what I could to help my team win,” Brooks said. “We played a lot better in the second half. It just came down to playing together as a team and trusting one another to make plays. Even with [Chesley] out, the other guys stepped up — next man up.”
St. Charles is scheduled to host La Plata at 7 tonight.
Spartans girls win
Over at Stone, St. Charles’ girls basketball team defeated the Cougars on Wednesday night, 57-30.
Mia Johnson led the Spartans with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jazmyne Deshields added 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Moriah Jones had nine points, eight assists and five steals.
St. Charles (11-5, 4-2) and Stone (2-14, 1-6) are scheduled play again at 4 p.m. today at St. Charles to make up a Jan. 8 postponement.
Lackey boys keep rolling
The Chargers won their fourth game in a row on Wednesday night, with a 58-32 win at La Plata in boys basketball action.
Eric Rowland and Darran Johnson each scored 12 points, while Balenga Kabassu added 11.
Lackey (9-8, 4-4) is scheduled to host North Point at 6:30 tonight.
