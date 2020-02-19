The Westlake High School boys basketball team honored its senior players and managers before Friday evening’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division clash with visiting St. Charles in front of a packed gymnasium.
The Wolverines’ celebration was dampened slightly as the Spartans prevailed, 68-57. A good portion of the result was impacted during the second quarter as a seven-point Westlake deficit after a quarter turned into 14 at halftime.
“They came out and really had a fast start to the second quarter and from there we just kept chasing,” said Wolverines head coach Ed Mouton, whose team has one game remaining this Friday against Thomas Stone at 6:30 p.m. “They made their run to get a big lead and we made some runs. But every time we made a run to get back in it, they were able to pull away again.”
St. Charles (19-1, 10-0 SMAC Potomac) had gotten a pair of three-point field goals in the first quarter from both Amir Dade and Omar McGann, but the Wolverines stayed well within striking distance while trailing, 21-14, at the end of the first quarter. The opening four minutes of the second quarter, however, would go a long way toward determining the outcome.
St. Charles scored the first 10 points of the second quarter on two buckets each from seniors Max Brooks and Tremaine Chesley and another from Dade to make it 31-14 nearing the midway mark of the period. The Spartans extended the lead to 18 points on two occasions, the first on a three-pointer from McGann and later on a pair of free throws from Jadon Butler, but led 36-22 at the half.
Westlake (13-8, 6-5) started the third quarter well as senior Cameron Tweedy scored three buckets inside to trim the Wolverines’ deficit to eight points on three occasions. But the Spartans were able to push the lead back to 12 before the quarter ended on free throws from Chesley and Ramerik Daniels.
“We kept fighting back, but they just found a way to answer us,” said Tweedy, who eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier in his high school career in addition to being honored as one of the team’s five seniors. “It was a good game for us. It showed us what we need to work on moving forward.”
Westlake senior Stanley Harley hit a pair of three-point field goals early in the fourth quarter and Tweedy added a conventional three-point play to trim the Wolverines’ deficit to 50-44 with 6 minutes 25 seconds remaining. It was the closest Westlake had been since the first quarter, but it would also prove to be the last time the Wolverines were still in contention.
As they had done throughout the game each time Westlake rallied to make things interesting, St. Charles countered with a flourish.
The Spartans scored the next eight points, which included driving dunks by Brooks, and the visitors led by as many as 14 points on three occasions in the final four minutes before Kamari Ramsey connected on a three-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
Chesley led St. Charles with 19 points, while Brooks had 14, Dade added 13 and McGann chipped in nine. The Spartans host Lackey in the finale of varsity boys and girls doubleheader at 7 tonight.
“This was definitely a game of runs,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. “We had that run in the second quarter to go up by 18 points, but they had a run in the third quarter and another one in the fourth quarter. We were able to answer them every time. I thought our guys did a great job not getting too caught up in the moment and going back to playing good defense and running our plays.”
Tweedy led the Wolverines and all scorers with 21 points, while Harley had 18 and Ramsey added 12.
Before the game, Westlake seniors Tweedy, Harley, Justin Bryson, Chandler Makle and Avery Williams were all honored by Mouton for their years of service to the team. All five also were designated as starters for the game.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been four years,” Mouton said. “Even the kids asked me before the game, ‘Coach, has it really been four years?’”
