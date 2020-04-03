St. Charles boys basketball still hopeful to finish out campaign

Amid the fluid situation of schools closing and cancellations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of seniors on the St. Charles High School boys basketball team are still seeking a completion to their playing days and college prospects.
St. Charles seniors Max Brooks, Tremaine Chesley and Omar Mcgann were both integral parts of the Spartans’ successful run to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division title and conference championship as well as four wins thus far in the postseason.
The seniors and their teammates last played on March 7 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals versus Watkins Mill of Montgomery County. Their next game, a 3A state semifinal versus Atholton of Howard County initially slated for March 12 at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center, has yet to be played because of the COVID-19 outbreak and is still postponed until further notice.
“It’s tough waiting to find out when and if we’re going to play,” said Chesley, a Southern Maryland Coaches Association first-team selection who averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. “I’ve been doing everything I can to stay in shape. But it’s tough not knowing when we are going to play or if we are going to play.”
St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell admitted the wait has been equally difficult for his players as much as himself and fellow Spartans’ coaches. The Spartans defeated Huntingtown to capture the SMAC title, then upended eighth-seeded Chopticon, fourth-seeded Oxon Hill of Prince George’s County and second-seeded Potomac of Prince George’s County to clinch the 3A South Region I title.
St. Charles (26-1 overall) went into the 3A state quarterfinals as the top seed among the eight region champions after being reseeded following the region final round and defeated eighth-seeded Watkins Mill, 69-44.
“Other than our one loss [to Middleburg, Va. in the Governor’s Challenge on Dec. 27 in Salisbury, 72-71], this really has been a perfect season,” Campbell said. “Right from the beginning of the season the guys were focused. They just wanted to go 1-0 every day, whether that meant practice or a game. They fought through some games to get to the state semifinals. But their guess is a good as mine on whether these games get played.”
When the results of the voting for the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association were announced, Brooks, who is heading to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, and Chesley were both named to the first team. Mcgann was tabbed as a second team selection and Amir Dade and Klayton Batten were both chosen as honorable mention selections for the Spartans.
In addition to concluding their high school playing days, Chesley and Mcgann are both seeking to finalize their college plans. With the COVID-19 outbreak affecting college campuses as well, Chesley and Mcgann still have visits remaining and both are also seeking to take the SAT’s one more time before submitting their official college applications.
“I was supposed to take the SAT’s on the same day as the state finals [March 14],” Chesley said. “But that got canceled. They set another date, but then that got canceled. ... I also still have a few visits, but I can’t go on them until the colleges get re-opened.”
Campbell understands the situation has been taxing on all of his players, seniors and underclassmen alike. While several of his seniors have already committed to colleges, at least for another sport, Campbell knows that the pending state semifinals offer each of them the last chance to put the finishing touches on their high school playing days.
“Usually when the season ends, you either walk off the court hanging your head with a loss or you’re celebrating a title,” Campbell said. “Right now, we have not been able to do either. At least, I would like to have some sort of closure for these guys. I am hoping they have the chance to play the state semifinals and then play for the championship.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1