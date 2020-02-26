Friday capped the end of an emotional week for North Point High School head boys basketball coach Jimmy Ball, one in which the pendulum swung in several dramatically different directions before the Eagles’ regular season finale against St. Charles.
During a week in which he was named the Charles County teacher of the year for 2020 and then ended with his team hosting the Spartans on North Point’s senior night, Ball endured unexpected, difficult news when he found about the death of senior Bradley Brown, a member of the Eagles’ cross country team the past four seasons. Brown was shot to death last Tuesday evening at his Bryans Road home.
“When our principal [Daniel Kaple] called my wife on Tuesday night, I knew something was very, very wrong,” Ball said. “I could just tell by the tone of the conversation. Something like that is something you can never prepare yourself for. His two older brothers had come through here and I coached Bradley for four years on cross country. I still can’t believe it.”
Friday evening, North Point honored its seniors before the game and was well within striking distance of St. Charles through much of the first three quarters of play, but came up short in a 76-52 loss.
The Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division game had little meaning to either team with the Class 3A South Region playoffs set to get under way later this week, but emotionally it meant plenty to North Point.
St. Charles (21-1, 12-0 SMAC Potomac) led by as many as 11 points on three different occasions in the first half, but North Point rallied to trim the deficit to 33-29 at the intermission. The Eagles could have been closer, but managed to connect on only 6 of 13 free throws in the first half, while the Spartans went 9 of 11.
Midway through the third quarter, the Spartans again forged an 11-point lead at 44-33 on three free throws from senior Omar McGann and two straight layups from Amir Dade. The Eagles countered with a three-point field goal from LaSalle Rose Jr. and a dunk from senior Andre Brantley that trimmed the deficit to 44-39 and animated the home crowd.
But, as they have done on numerous occasions throughout the season, the Spartans responded with a decisive run of their own. St. Charles countered with a 13-0 run on buckets from Dade, McGann and Max Brooks and the visitors pushed the advantage to 61-41 after three quarters by scoring 17 of the period’s last 19 points.
“At some point, like Omar likes to talk about, we just patiently blow teams out,” St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. “We talked about making a run at some point at halftime and we did it mainly on defense. But we also did a great job attacking the basket.”
North Point (12-10, 7-5) offered little resistance in the fourth quarter. St. Charles senior Klayton Batten opened the frame with a layup and North Point’s Tedros Gleaton countered with a layup.
Following a St, Charles turnover, North Point senior Jayvin Brown connected on a three-pointer to bring the Eagles within 19 at 65-46 with just over six minutes remaining. But McGann responded with a three of his own and the hosts could never get within 20 points the rest of the way.
An 8-0 run gave St. Charles its biggest lead of the night at 76-48 with 90 seconds remaining.
The SMAC Potomac champion Spartans play SMAC Chesapeake champion Huntingtown in the conference championship game at 5:30 p.m. today. That will be followed by the SMAC girls title game which has Chesapeake champion Great Mills taking on Potomac champion North Point. Both SMAC finals will take place at St. Charles High School.
“It was just a very emotional week,” Ball said. “It was so tough to hear about Bradley [passing away] and then I heard about being named Charles County teacher of the year, which is an honor I never expected. Then tonight was just like the rest of the season. It didn’t meet up to expectations. But once the playoffs start, anything can happen.”
