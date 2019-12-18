One year after being trounced by O’Connell during the DMV Tip-Off Classic at North Point, the St. Charles High School boys basketball team gained a hint of revenge Friday evening when the Spartans upended the Knights from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, 64-59 in Arlington, Virginia.
St. Charles (3-0 overall) maintained its perfect start to the season by using an 8-0 run in the latter stages of the fourth quarter to gain a comfortable lead after trailing by a single point. O’Connell had led by slim margins after each of the first three frames, down 18-17 after one quarter, 26-24 at the intermission and 44-43 heading to the fourth quarter.
“It was really a game of runs,’ St. Charles head coach Brett Campbell said. “We had a big run in the third quarter to take the lead, then they had a big run of their own in the third quarter to get the lead back. The difference was that we had an 8-0 run in the last couple of minutes to get the lead for good and we changed up our defense a little bit.”
St. Charles embarked on an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to take a 40-28 lead, but O’Connell responded with a 13-0 run of its own to regain the advantage. The Knights took a one-point lead into the fourth and the two teams were virtually inseparable until the Spartans went ahead late. O’Connell got the final bucket in the waning seconds.
St. Charles got 15 points each from Omar McGann and Amir Dade and 10 points each from Max Brooks and Jaiden Butler and nine points from Tremaine Chesley. McGann connected on five three-point field goals during the contest and Dade hit a pair of jumpers from beyond the arc and also went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Butler grabbed 10 rebounds and Brooks hauled in eight boards, while Chesley had seven assists and five steals.
“It was a total team effort,” Campbell said. “They’ve got a great team and that’s a tough place to play. We were fortunate to be able to make a run late in the fourth quarter to get a good lead. Omar had an excellent night shooting from the outside and Amir and Tremaine scored and made contributions in a lot of other ways. Max and Jaiden did a great job on the boards.”
But soon after upending O’Connell, a perennial WCAC power coached by Joe Wootten, son of Hall of Fame and former DeMatha High School basketball coach Morgan Wootten, Campbell reminded his players that the Spartans’ primary goal is still well off in the future. St. Charles will host Leonardtown (3-0) at 6:30 tonight in an early battle of unbeaten SMAC squads.
“The first thing I told the guys after the game that beating O’Connell was a nice win,” Campbell said. “But that wasn’t our main objective when we started the season. We still have a lot of big games ahead us, starting with Leonardtown on Wednesday. They have already beaten three Charles County teams [McDonough, Thomas Stone and Lackey], so they must be pretty good.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1