On a night when the hosts recorded victories by virtually identical margins, the St. Charles High School boys and girls basketball teams traveled different paths en route to upending visiting Lackey on Wednesday in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division action.
In the opener, the St. Charles girls basketball team (16-5, 9-2 SMAC Potomac) gained command early and cruised to a 68-41 victory over Lackey (5-15, 3-8), then the Spartans boys (20-1, 11-0) broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter en route to a 69-46 victory over the Chargers (10-11, 4-7). Lackey never led in either game.
“We came into this game thinking we were going to methodically blow them out,” said St. Charles senior Omar McGann, who scored 15 points in the win for the Spartans boys. “It didn’t matter if we were up five or down 10, at some point we were going to blow them out. This Friday [at North Point] is just going to be another game. We want to get ready for the SMAC championship game and then the playoffs.”
The boys game appeared destined for a dramatic ending through the first three quarters. St. Charles owned a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, 30-24 at halftime and 46-40 heading into the fourth. Each time the Spartans appeared on the verge of pulling away, however, the Chargers had an answer.
St. Charles used a 9-0 run in the third quarter to forge a 46-34 lead with 90 seconds left in the period, but the Chargers ended the frame on a pair of three-point field goals from Eric Wood. The Spartans had also led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Chargers ended the second quarter on a 5-0 run to get within six points at the break.
After each team scored 16 points in the third quarter, St. Charles started the fourth quickly and Lackey never had a response. The Spartans got ample production from Max Brooks, McGann and Amir Dade and then a three-point field goal from McGann and a pair of free throws from Dade extended the Spartans’ lead to 67-41.
Dade led the hosts with 19 points and Klayton Batten added 18, while Brooks chipped in 11.
After being limited to only a single free throw from Darran Johnson in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, Lackey got its first bucket from Johnson and a three-pointer from Jaydon Queen just before the buzzer to account for its only two buckets of the fourth quarter. Johnson led the Chargers with 20 points.
St. Charles is scheduled to play at North Point at 7 tonight, while Lackey is slated to host McDonough at 6:30 tonight.
“We did a lot of good things on defense in the fourth quarter,” St. Charles head boys coach Brett Campbell said. “We moved the ball well and we found guys open and they made the shots. Omar hit some big shots in the fourth quarter and so did Amir. It was just one of those games where we didn’t blow them out early.”
In the girls game, St. Charles owned a 21-7 lead in the first quarter then led by as many as 22 points in the second quarter before settling for a 36-17 advantage at the break. The Spartans took a 48-25 lead into the fourth after the teams combined to go just 7 of 21 from the free-throw line in the third.
Lackey got to within 20 points early in the fourth quarter on a three-point field goal from Callie Culhane, but that was almost immediately answered by one from the Spartans’ Moriah Jones. The Chargers were unable to get much closer the rest of the way as St. Charles twice stretched the margin to 27 points on buckets from Mia Johnson and Jazmyne DeShields.
Johnson led St. Charles with 25 points, while Jones had 13 and DeShields and Jaila Walton each added 11. The Spartans are scheduled to host North Point at 6:30 tonight.
The Spartans girls opened the game with a 10-0 run courtesy of a pair of three-pointers from Jones and led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter despite five points from the Chargers’ Rykah Dowling.
Dowling also had a conventional three-point play early in the second quarter to bring the Chargers within 23-10, but the Spartans countered with a 7-0 run to forge their first 20-point lead of the outing and they pushed the margin to 36-14 on a layup from Johnson before the Chargers ended the half on a bucket from Nia Edwards and a free throw from Jeane McLendon.
McLendon led Lackey with 15 points, while Dowling had 10. The Chargers are scheduled to travel to McDonough for a 6 p.m. tip tonight.
