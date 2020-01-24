The St. Charles High School boys and girls basketball teams both enjoyed the same result at Lackey on Wednesday night in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division action.
The St. Charles boys (13-1, 4-0 SMAC Potomac) broke open a close game in the second quarter at Lackey (5-8, 1-4) and eventually prevailed, 74-48. In the girls game between the same two schools that kicked off the twin-bill, the Spartans (9-2, 3-0) picked up a 50-33 victory over the host Chargers (3-9, 1-4).
It was the eighth straight win for both St. Charles teams.
St. Charles was scheduled to host Wednesday’s boys game against Lackey, but an issue with one of the baskets inside the spacious St. Charles gymnasium forced the Spartans to move the game to Lackey. St. Charles head boys basketball coach Brett Campbell confirmed that the issue was resolved late Wednesday and tonight’s home game against Westlake, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will remain as such.
St. Charles players and coaches have prided themselves on playing stingy defense this winter and the Spartans actually held Lackey scoreless through the first five minutes of the contest, but led only 6-0. The Chargers countered with a 7-0 run that marked the first of six lead changes in the first quarter, one that ended with the Spartans ahead, 13-12.
St. Charles guard Amir Dade connected on two three-point field goals in the first quarter, added another in the second and a fourth later to lead the Spartans with 18 points, one more than senior center Max Brooks. Dade admitted that he could sense he was going to have a good shooting night during warm-ups and then delivered for the Spartans once the game began.
“I could feel it,” Dade said. “I could just feel it in my hand. I told the coaches before the game that I was going to have a good night shooting. It felt great to hit those threes in the first quarter and then got another one later after a couple of misses.”
Dade’s hot shooting from the perimeter in the first quarter was virtually neutralized by the Lackey tandem of Jadon Carter and Eric Rowland, each of whom had one of their own. Then Dade’s teammates promptly stepped up on both ends of the floor in the early, pivotal stages of the second quarter when the Spartans claimed the lead for good.
Lackey got buckets inside from Dwan Richardson Jr. and Rowland to start the second, giving the hosts a 16-13 lead. But the Spartans countered with an emphatic 11-0 run to go up 24-16. Richardson scored a layup for the Chargers, but Dade answered with his third three-pointer of the half and Omar McGann added another one to lift the Spartans to a 35-21 halftime advantage.
“For us, it all starts with our team defense,” Campbell said. “We knew what they wanted to do offensively, so we had to focus on making stops on defense. We forced a few turnovers during that run in the second quarter and got some buckets off of them. The second half we continued to play good team defense.”
St. Charles opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run, but Lackey got back to within 12 later on a three-pointer from Rowland. The Spartans’ Myron Davis nailed a three-pointer that just beat the third-quarter buzzer, enabling the Spartans to own a 54-38 lead. Dade added his final three-pointer midway through the fourth and reserve Derrick Butler joined the act, hitting on three long range jumpers of his own in the last 3 minutes 20 seconds.
“St. Charles is a very good team,” said Lackey head coach Sean Fox, whose team will travel to play Chopticon tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.. “We started off slow, but then we got back into it. That second quarter they had a couple of runs and we were down 14 at halftime. Then they started the third quarter quickly, but our guys played hard the whole game. You can’t fault the effort.”
Spartans girls win
In the girls game between the two teams, a similar scenario unfolded.
Lackey actually led, 10-8, until late in the first quarter when St. Charles closed the frame on a 5-0 run. The Spartans then dominated the next three quarters and eventually pulled away for a 50-33 victory.
It was the eighth straight win for St. Charles and the stingy Spartans have now limited seven of their last eight foes to 40 points or less.
Moriah Jones led the Spartans with 14 points, while Jazmyne Deshields had eight points and seven steals and Mia Johnson added eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
St. Charles is scheduled to be at Westlake at 6:30 tonight, while Lackey is slated to host Chopticon at 6 tonight.
