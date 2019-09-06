St. Charles
Head coach: Patrick Orndoff (second season)
Last year: 8-3, 4-2 (tied for second in SMAC Potomac Division with Huntingtown)
Athletes to watch: RB/DB Konner Blount-Foster (Sr., All-Conference, All-County), QB/DB Klayton Batten (Sr., All-County), RB/LB Shane Wood (Sr.), OL/DL Joemari Pearson (Jr.), RB/LB Justin Palmer (So.)
Key personnel losses: LB Kameron Blount (All-Conference, All-County), OL Anthony Howard (All-County), ATH Jevon Hamilton, DL Andrew Gordon, DB Quinton Myrick
Outlook: The Spartans will look to continue building off of a successful 2018 season that saw the team win eight games and reach the postseason for the first time. St. Charles won four games by six points or less a season ago and earned just two of their victories by a margin of more than 12 points. Whereas last year’s team entered the season as possibly a bit of a question mark, with the playoff field doubled this year the postseason is an expectation and the goal is to make that postseason stay a lengthy one.
Coach’s comments: “This club, in particular, has a lot of guys who started last year in some key roles, some skill positions. They’re all in. We’ve made some tweaks offensively and defensively and we’re focusing on our athletes the best we can. I’m very excited and they’re very excited.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly