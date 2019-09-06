All season long it was the same. St. Charles football just wasn’t that good. The luck was going to run out.
Week after week, the Spartans were supposed to lose. Except they didn’t. They just kept winning, taking a spotless record into the seventh week of the season and ultimately the team qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the program’s young history.
It was not the easiest of roads, to be sure, as the Spartans’ flair for the dramatic led to four of the team’s eight wins coming by six points or less while another two were just two-score games, with St. Charles winning by 12 points.
Historical as the season was for the program, the fact was that little came easy. That, perhaps, made the season even more important.
“The best part of last year is it taught us to not quit,” second-year St. Charles head coach Patrick Orndoff said. “It taught them that they’re never out of it. It’s something that we carried into the offseason, that no matter what we’ve always got a shot.
“It’s something that we didn’t know going into the season, that it was going to be our M.O., but it ended up being it. So we’ve transitioned to a mentality that it doesn’t matter. We always have a shot as long as we stay the course, keep doing what we’re doing and as long as we believe in each other.”
Entering this season, there is a confidence about the Spartans that didn’t previously exist. Rather than just being another team mired in mediocrity, they are a team coming off an eight-win season and a playoff appearance. A team that was just a one-point overtime loss away from advancing to a regional final.
“It gave us a lot of energy coming into this season,” senior Konner Blount-Foster said. “Now we have a standard. Last year we were trying to get into the playoffs. Now we know we’re going to get in the playoffs and we want to have a deep run in the playoffs. Winning those close games taught us how to fight to the end. Sometimes stuff is going to go our way, sometimes it’s not.”
St. Charles lost a rather heavy load to graduation, but it also returned a good number of key performers ready to build upon what was accomplished in Orndoff’s first year at the helm.
“We have a lot of returning stars. The line is getting better, the D-line is getting better, working on executing. We’re working on executing more and more and staying focused and hopefully it will be a good year,” senior Klayton Batten said. “[Last season] changed the whole program. Now everyone is looking up to the championship. We went to playoffs, lost. So this year we’re going to look to go to the playoffs and win.”
“I feel very confident in this team,” added junior Joemari Pearson. “We have a lot of hard-working people and everyone is dedicated.”
In his first year guiding St. Charles, Orndoff experienced all of the program’s firsts along with his players. Year two will look a little different as the offense has changed and Orndoff started to learn about himself as a head coach. But significant is the fact that the whole program learned it is capable of being far more than a .500 team.
“It’s a little different for me because it’s the second year,” he said. “I have some things that I know I want to do and some things I know I don’t want to do.
“The program wasn’t as record-successful prior to last year as it was last year. There was a sense of maybe we’re not that good, maybe we’re not capable. So we were able to get the guys over that. This was the first offseason after a winning record this school has ever had. I felt the difference in the weight room and in the offseason in ‘Hey, we’re not just that school that’s 5-5 all the time.’ We won some games. You can’t tell kids that a win’s not a win. Whether they won 12-0 or 38-6 they were still wins. We won eight football games last year, which is a really nice accomplishment.”
With the playoff field doubled to that eight teams from each region qualify this year, St. Charles would figure to be a safe bet to make the field. Now, the focus is not on just qualifying for the postseason, but making some more program history by advancing deep into the postseason.
“With the reduction of the regular season and addition to the playoffs, the playoffs are the expectation,” Orndoff said. “We’re in a 10-team region where eight teams make the playoffs, so to us playoffs are an expectation. We hope to grow our playoff success from nothing to what we believe it can be.”
