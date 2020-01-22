Despite owning a 28-9 halftime advantage, St. Charles High School head girls basketball coach Darrelle Smith described the Spartans’ start of Friday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division contest with visiting La Plata as “sluggish” an hour later.
St. Charles (8-2, 2-0 SMAC Potomac) wasted little time increasing the margin in the second half as the Spartans cruised to a 66-21 victory over the Warriors. La Plata (5-6, 2-2) never reached double-digits in any of the four quarters in a contest when the running clock was invoked with nearly six minutes remaining.
“We had a really hard practice [on Thursday] and I think that caused the girls to come out a little sluggish,” Smith said. “We definitely had a slow start tonight. I thought the girls did a much better job on defense in the second half. They passed the ball much better on offense.”
Leading 28-9 at the intermission, the Spartans emerged from the break on a 7-0 run that included a three-point field goal from Mia Johnson (game-high 21 points) before Kaleigh Shaw countered with a three-pointer for La Plata. But baskets were few and far between for the Warriors during the remainder of the third quarter, one that ended with the Spartans ahead, 51-17.
“Defensively, we played pretty well,” said St. Charles’ Jada Walton. “We played good team defense. I think we still have to communicate better and pass the ball more. But it starts with team defense. We can be really good this season.”
Shaw also opened the fourth quarter by scoring the Warriors’ first points by connecting on a three-pointer, but Johnson immediately answered with a three-pointer of her own that gave the hosts a 55-20 lead that invoked the running clock. Shaw made a free throw with five minutes remaining, but the Spartans ended the game on a 9-0 run.
“We still need to work on defense and sharing the basketball,” Johnson said. “We played pretty good tonight. At halftime, we talked about staying focused. We had a big lead, but we wanted to play like it was close.”
Since suffering a 57-51 setback to Calvert back on December 13, St. Charles has won seven straight contests and the Spartans’ defense has been one of the primary factors. St. Charles has now won those games by an average margin of 32.4 points as the Spartans have limited their foes to only 31.1 points per game during that span.
“Our defense is getting better,” Smith said after Friday’s victory over La Plata, which marked the sixth time in the last seven games the Spartans have held their opponents to 40 points or fewer. “We’ve been able to create turnovers up top and that’s enabled us to get fast-break points in transition. Our rebounding is also getting better, so we’re not giving up second chance buckets.”
St. Charles has held four of its last seven opponents to less than 30 points heading into tonight’s 6 p.m. game at Lackey. The Spartans limited La Plata to seven field goals, two of which were three-pointers by Shaw.
Shaw also scored La Plata’s last bucket of the game with just over six minutes remaining and made their last free throw with five minutes to play.
The Warriors are scheduled to be at North Point at 5:30 p.m. today.
Spartans boys win at Durant event
St. Charles’ boys basketball team matched the girls with its seventh straight victory after a 55-53 win over Riverdale Baptist of Prince George’s County at the Kevin Durant MLK Classic played at The St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield, Va.
St. Charles (12-1 overall) led 13-12 after a quarter, trailed 28-26 at the half and then regained the lead at 44-40 after three quarters.
The Spartans were led by Max Brooks’ 22 points and seven rebounds. Brooks was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
St. Charles is scheduled to host Lackey at 6:30 tonight.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1