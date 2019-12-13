After being upended by Huntingtown High School last Friday evening in its season opener, the St. Charles High School girls basketball team wanted a quicker start to Wednesday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover clash with visiting Chopticon.
St. Charles (1-1 overall) got precisely that as the Spartans scored the first eight points of the contest then forged a 20-point lead at the intermission en route to doubling up the visiting Braves, 70-35. Chopticon (1-1) had opened the season with a victory over McDonough in another crossover contest last Friday, but the Braves were no match for the Spartans on Wednesday.
“That loss to Huntingtown left a bad taste in our mouths,” said St. Charles coach Darrelle Smith, whose team is scheduled to travel to play Calvert in a contest scheduled for 6:30 tonight. “We’re young and we just played like a young team last Friday. Tonight we played with a lot more energy, especially on defense. Our offense really starts with our defense.”
St. Charles led 8-0 before Chopticon’s Lilly Reynolds tallied her team’s first points of the night with a three-point field goal and the Braves were only down, 13-7, after the opening frame. But the Spartans gained a commanding lead in the second quarter as Moriah Jones connected on four three-point field goals to give the hosts a 31-11 advantage, meaning she had more points than the visitors through the first 13 minutes of play.
“It was over in the first quarter,” said Chopticon head coach Joe Cook, whose team is scheduled to host Westlake in another SMAC crossover game at 6:30 tonight. “We started off slow and we never really got going. St. Charles was just way too fast for us. Their defense was very good and they were able to get up and down the floor. Our season will hinge on our three seniors [Caitlyn Burch, Katelynn Perrotta and Darcy White]. This was just our second game, so we have a long way to go.”
St. Charles was able to maintain a comfortable lead through the remainder of the second half as Mia Johnson, India Price and Jasmine DeShields all made contributions. Another three-pointer by Reynolds midway through the third quarter ended a 7-0 run by the Spartans to open the second half, but later St. Charles got buckets inside from Johnson, Price and Jaila Walton to extend the lead to 50-20 with two minutes left in the quarter.
“Our defense was the key,” Price said. “When we’re able to get turnovers, we can score quickly. Everyone had the chance to score.”
“We moved the ball around,” Johnson said. “We got everyone involved in the offense. We won tonight playing good defense and we want to win the rest of our games.”
Despite the commanding lead heading to the fourth quarter, St. Charles continued to play quick, smothering defense. The Spartans got more fast break points from Johnson and Price in the final frame and they also limited the Braves to only two buckets and two field goals.
“St. Charles is obviously very good,” Cook said. “They were certainly much better than we were tonight. Their speed and quickness was the difference. They played really aggressive on defense and we didn’t handle that well and we turned the ball over. Other than our three seniors this team is really young.”
Twitter: @tblacksomds1