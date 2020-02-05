With the calendar now flipped to February, St. Charles head girls basketball coach Darrelle Smith believes the time has come for his team to play nightly with an urgency commensurate with what will be required in a few weeks when the playoffs begin.
Against the visiting Wise Pumas in a nonconference affair on Monday night, the Spartans showed flashes of that urgency, but ultimately could never climb all the way back from a double-digit, first-quarter deficit in what ended as a 61-48 win for the Spartans’ Prince George’s County adversary.
St. Charles (10-5 overall) made a run of some sort to cut the deficit into single digits in every quarter, but was never able to pull all the way back after falling behind 16-6 over the game’s first six minutes.
“We say that February is when we’re supposed to be playing our best basketball, supposed to be gearing up for the playoffs,” Smith said. “We have eight more games left. The playoffs started today, basically. We have to play the rest of the season like we need to go 1-0. Survive and advance each game. Don’t take any games lightly or play any games on paper. We need to come out with that edge and that urgency.
“I was proud of my team showing resilience after that slow and sluggish start. I was definitely proud of them in the fourth quarter when they didn’t quit. They didn’t give up. We cut a double-digit deficit to a single-digit deficit, but that’s why you don’t want to dig yourself a hole.”
Tied at 6 in the game’s early going, Wise (11-3) took the lead for good on Carlee Thomas’ three-pointer with 4 minutes 52 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. The three was just the start of a 10-point Pumas run that was eventually broken on Mia Johnson’s three-pointer near the end of the quarter that pulled the hosts to 16-9 at the end of one.
St. Charles then proceeded to score the first five points of the second quarter to cut the gap to 16-14, but Thomas scored the next two buckets to repel the Spartans’ surge and trigger a 14-5 Pumas finish to the half to give the visitors a 30-19 halftime lead.
Wise scored the first four points of the third, pushing its advantage to 34-19 on Mesa Floyd’s three, but St. Charles again responded to go on an eight-point run — with six of the points courtesy of Cameron Brown — to again close to single digits, 34-27, before the visitors stretched their lead back out to 42-30 by quarter’s end.
The fourth period followed suit, as three Johnson free throws with 1:28 to play had the Spartans within eight points, but that was as close as the hosts would come as Wise was able to seal its win at the free-throw line over the final minute-plus.
Thomas led all scorers with 16 points to pace the Pumas’ effort. Floyd added 13, while Caia Loving scored 10.
Johnson put up 15 points to lead St. Charles, while Brown also reached double figures with a 13-point effort. The Spartans were simply unable to match Wise’s effort for the full 32 minutes.
“I think as a team we need to work on working as a team and keeping our intensity throughout the entire game,” Brown said. “We’ll have a great first half and then the second half we’ll come out a little sluggish. We just have to keep that same intensity throughout the game and continue to rebound, as well.”
“I feel like our defense needs to get better, and our transition,” added Johnson. “We need to see the open person. We just need to play our basketball and stop forcing everything. We just need to play our ball.”
Smith felt good about his team’s demeanor heading into the game, but the Spartans could not maintain a consistent effort throughout the game that followed. With the playoffs looming later in the month, that consistent effort every night is the goal.
“I loved the vibe pregame,” he said. “It just didn’t translate to during the game. Fourth quarter, we had a spurt where even the coaching staff we talked about how we should have done a better job. We started to play with that edge and urgency with five minutes left. We have to come out with that same type of edge and urgency.
“As a coach I’m definitely going to study this film and look at how we can correct things that we didn’t do moving forward. We’re going to see teams like this in the future. Our region is pretty tough this year — Great Mills, North Point now in 3A, Huntingtown we already lost to, Oxon Hill, Chopticon, Northern, Potomac, you can’t leave anybody out.”
St. Charles had two more games scheduled this week, both against Thomas Stone. The Spartans are scheduled to travel to Stone tonight for a 6:30 p.m. confrontation, then host the Cougars in a makeup game from Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. Friday. Smith was quick to point out that the team’s ultimate goals are all still attainable, but the performance from the top down needs to improve going forward.
“As a coach, I didn’t think I did the best job preparing our team for this game,” he said. ‘Hat’s off to that program. Wise is a well-coached team. They were very disciplined and have nice length and fundamentals. But I saw that on film. They’re a well-oiled team. We didn’t get to everything we needed to get to in order to be a well-oiled machine on our side.
“We preach rebounding, we preach defense and we preach free throws. I don’t think the free throws were good. The rebounding, they had so many second-chance opportunities. They had more hustle to them and we needed to have it.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly