Four seconds into the game off of the opening tip, St. Charles junior Jazmyne Deshields wasted no time getting to the rim and converting a layup for the visiting Spartans to grab an early 2-0 edge over Leonardtown in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game.
From the tip, the Spartans were hustling on both ends of the court and their defense helped to stymie the Raiders for much of the game.
“I think we played good team ball,” Deshields said. “We picked it up on defense toward the second half. I think we have some stuff to improve on, but overall we played good team ball.”
St. Charles was able to prevail on the road with a 45-29 win over Leonardtown as both teams prepare for the upcoming holiday break.
“Leonardtown is a well-coached team,” Spartans head coach Darrelle Smith said. “They came in [to tonight] undefeated, and I see why. They have grit, toughness, determination and they beat us up on the boards as well as turned us over a lot. Hats off to Leonardtown and I wish them good luck and good fortune in the future.”
The opening quarter saw both teams go on scoring runs of their own. After St. Charles (3-2 overall) led 2-0 on Deshields’ layup, Leonardtown (2-1) gained a 6-2 lead on a 6-0 scoring run.
“We played hard and fought, but some things weren’t falling,” Raiders second-year head coach Tylita Butler said.
St. Charles ended the opening quarter on a 12-3 run and maintained its lead for the remainder of the night.
“We still have a lot to improve on,” Smith said. “We have to continue to gain our chemistry. We have a unique team this year with five seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman. We have some veteran leadership, but at the same time we have a lot of intricate pieces that still got to put it all together.”
Deshields matched the Raiders’ nine points in the first quarter with nine of her own to lead all scorers after the opening frame.
The Raiders began the second quarter with a three-pointer from sophomore Macy Dollarton, but were outscored 11-5 in the frame and trailed 26-14 at the half.
“We have to make sure we are stepping to help on our defense,” Butler said. “This was a tough fight, and St. Charles has a really tough and athletic team.”
The Spartans led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter as their defense never let up and generated some steals leading to transition opportunities.
“I preach to them our defense needs to be our offense because sometimes we get stagnant in the half-court,” Smith said. “We need to do a better job of that. We also need to do a better job on the boards and just taking care of the basketball. We have to value the basketball if we are going to be successful.”
Leonardtown continued to battle, but struggled offensively with the pressure applied by the visitors. In the final quarter, the Raiders cut the deficit to 38-25, but St. Charles responded with a 7-0 run to grab its largest lead of the night at 20 points with 2 minutes 1 second remaining in the contest.
“I think when we hustle and bring the energy we play better on offense,” Deshields said. “Defense leads to offense, so I think that is what we really did throughout the game.”
Deshields led all scorers with a game-high 14 points. Spartans freshman Mia Johnson chipped in with 12 points and senior Jaila Walton added 10. Dollarton was the only Raiders player in double figures with 10 points.
“It feels good to get the win. This is our second win in a row,” Smith said. “We have been kind of having a back-and-forth affair with win one then lose the next, so now for us to actually have a winning streak it feels good going 3-2 into the Christmas tournament. We are going to be up in Annapolis on Friday and Saturday and so we are looking forward to pushing the streak as much as we can before we get into conference play.”
Leonardtown is scheduled to play King George of Virginia in a holiday tournament at Great Mills High School at 1 p.m. Friday.
Twitter: @johnniswander2