St. Charles junior DeShields commits to Robert Morris for women's basketball

Jazmyne DeShields is finishing up her junior year at St. Charles High School and already knows her next destination after graduation.
DeShields recently decided to take her basketball career to Robert Morris University, an NCAA Division I school in Pennsylvania which competes in the Northeast Conference.
The junior decided on Robert Morris over Furman, Saint Peter’s (N.J.), Western Kentucky, Jackson State and others.
“I chose Robert Morris University because it feels like home to me,” DeShields said.
DeShields, who did not start playing basketball until middle school, has come a long way in a short amount of time.
“It was a lot of self doubt considering I didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade after getting cut from the team my previous year,” she said. “It definitely made me work harder and push myself to be better. After being cut, I came back the following season and tried out, started, led my team in scoring and eventually received the MVP award at the end of the season.”
DeShields then played two seasons at North Stafford High School in Virginia and finished up her first campaign with St. Charles earlier this year.
“Going into my freshman year, I was selected to play at the varsity level, but I didn’t get that starting spot, so I continued to work hard while gaining that spot in the first round of the playoffs,” she said. “Since then, playing at the Division I level has been a dream of mine, so it’s definitely a dream come true.”
DeShields helped the Spartans to 16-7 record in the 2019-2020 season and a 9-3 mark in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s Potomac Division, which tied for second with Westlake.
“It was definitely an adjustment having to play at the point guard position for the majority of the season because I played the wing position at my previous school, but it definitely helped me become a more all-around player on the floor,” she said. “It was a really good season overall.”
Robert Morris was 23-7 overall in a 2019-2020 season that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Colonials finished 17-1 in conference play and won the program’s fourth consecutive regular season title.
“Robert Morris will be getting a competitor in Jazmyne,” St. Charles head coach Darrelle Smith said. “She is a versatile 5-10 wing player who can guard any position. She can fill up the stat sheet on any given day or night. Jaz also can do things that may not show up on the stat sheet. If you need her to defend the perimeter or post, she can get it done. If you need her to initiate the offense, she can. If you need her to distribute the ball to her teammates, she will. If you need her to rebound, she is capable.”
While having college plans done early, DeShields and Smith agreed there is not a relief that goes along with it.
“I wouldn’t really use the word relief, but it’s definitely a happy and grateful feeling being able to make my decision early, while focusing on my senior year and preparing for RMU,” DeShields said.
Smith added: “Honestly, we don’t feel any sense of relief, just a collective sense of happiness for Jaz and her family. We know Jazmyne committing to college before her senior season begins won’t really change any of her goals, it won’t change her determination, it won’t change her dedication, nor will committing before the start of the season lower the bar she sets towards having a very successful senior season.”
DeShields has many goals for her final campaign.
“Entering my last year of high school basketball, I hope to become a better person on and off the court, a better leader and hope to play my role the best I can to help bring my team wins and ultimately a SMAC championship,” she said.
And then it’s on to Robert Morris for the next chapter.
“Growing up playing ball, my mom was always my number one fan, and for that I am forever grateful,” DeShields said. “Without her pushing me every step of the way I don’t think I could have accomplished this goal without her by my side. I am extremely blessed to be given this amazing opportunity to continue my dream and can’t wait to be a Colonial.”
