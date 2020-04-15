St. Charles senior Brooks signs with UMass Lowell for basketball

While several of his teammates recently finalized their college plans for this fall and several others are still waiting to make their final decisions pending official visits, St. Charles High School senior Max Brooks has had that key choice behind him.
Brooks, who spent first three high school seasons with Great Mills, was among those players who signed his national letter of intent early and will be heading to the NCAA Division I University of Massachusetts Lowell this fall to continue his playing days.
“I had been on a couple of other official visits, but when I got to UMass Lowell it really felt like home to me,” Brooks said. “I loved the campus and I really enjoyed meeting the coaches and players. It just felt like where I belonged the next four years. The other schools I visited were closer to home, but UMass Lowell just felt like the best place for me.”
Brooks, who has averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.1 assists per game for the Spartans during the 2019-2020 campaign, was among the top players in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference on both ends of the floor. He was selected to the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association first team and was among the player of the year finalists.
St. Charles (26-1 overall) is still awaiting its chance to play in the Class 3A state semifinals against Atholton of Howard County, a game postponed since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a great season,” Brooks said. “Of course, I’m hoping that we get the chance to play the state semifinals and finals. It would be a dream to be able to play on the floor of the Xfinity Center [at the University of Maryland]. But right from the beginning, I felt like part of the team. The guys really welcomed me into their family.”
Brooks, who was the All-St. Mary’s County Athlete of the Year a season ago where he led Great Mills in points (12.3), rebounds (11.9) and blocks (6.4) per game, became an integral part of a St. Charles squad that attained several firsts for the program and the school. En route to the SMAC Potomac Division title, the Spartans also won the SMAC championship for the first time by upending Huntingtown and they later defeated Prince George’s County squads Oxon Hill and Potomac to reach claim their first 3A South Region title and eventually earn a berth in the pending 3A state semifinals.
“Max came over and blended it with our guys right away,” St. Charles head boys basketball coach Brett Campbell said. “He bought into what we were doing right away on both ends of the floor. He brought great fundamentals and he was willing to play whatever role we needed. His presence on defense was also undeniable.”
Brooks signed with UMass Lowell before the season began and now his teammates, Tremaine Chesley, Omar McGann and Derrick Butler are gradually finalizing their college decisions. McGann recently verbally committed to Howard Community College and Butler is headed to Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania, although neither has officially signed amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Max was a great teammate,” said McGann, who averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was a SMBCA second-team selection. “Right from the beginning he was part of the team and became part of our brotherhood.”
Chesley, who is still awaiting the chance to make his last round of official visits and take the SATs again, also appreciated what Brooks brought to the team on both ends of the floor. Like Brooks, Chesley was a SMBCA first-team selection and player of the year finalist and was part of team that achieved several unprecedented goals for the program.
“Having Max in the middle guarding the basket always allowed me to play a little more aggressive up top,” Chesley said. “I knew that if I went for a steal and didn’t get it, Max was going to be there to block the shot. He was also great at getting up and down the floor.”
